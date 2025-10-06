Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay foiled knife plot: Muslim leaders say it was ‘sheer good luck’ the attack was intercepted

Michael Morrah
The FBI tip-off came just weeks after police raided the man's home over child exploitation material. Video \ Jason Dorday, Michael Morrah

A group representing New Zealand Muslims has warned violent extremism is now at a level “not seen before”, with young cyber-savvy radicals actively promoting targeted violence.

Abdur Razzaq, chairman of the Federation of Islamic Associations of NZ (FIANZ), made the comments after the Herald revealed by a Hawke’s Bay extremist who wanted to target a mosque or mall.

