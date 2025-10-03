Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay extremist admits plot for mass stabbing after FBI tip-off

Michael Morrah
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The FBI tip-off came just weeks after police raided the man's home over child exploitation material. Video \ Jason Dorday, Michael Morrah

In Hawke’s Bay, a young man who’d been sexually exploiting children online started planning a mass stabbing attack. The extremist was about to execute his plan before police - tipped off by the FBI - raided his home. A warning this story from senior investigative reporter Michael Morrah contains disturbing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save