FBI director gifted NZ Police Commissioner a 3D-printed gun
RNZ
FBI director Kash Patel gifted New Zealand's Police Commissioner a 3D‑printed gun in July. Photo / US Embassy
The Police Commissioner was one of three people to be gifted 3D-printed guns from the director of the FBI.
The guns were later destroyed because they could have been made operable.
Richard Chambers said he received a “challenge coin” display stand, featuring an inoperable plastic replica pistol,
from Kash Patel in July.