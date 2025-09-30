FBI director Kash Patel gifted New Zealand's Police Commissioner a 3D‑printed gun in July. Photo / US Embassy

By RNZ

The Police Commissioner was one of three people to be gifted 3D-printed guns from the director of the FBI.

The guns were later destroyed because they could have been made operable.

Richard Chambers said he received a “challenge coin” display stand, featuring an inoperable plastic replica pistol, from Kash Patel in July.