Farmers battling mobs of hungry deer living in nearby forests have been taught how to cut and cook the best of the pest, in the classes run by a Hawke’s Bay water catchment group
The Between Two Rivers water catchment group — representing those between the Ngaruroro and Tūtaekurī rivers — had contractors working to cull mobs living near two trial farms close to the Kaweka Forest Park.
With the retrieved carcasses, it was trialling butchery wānanga to teach farmers how to process culled deer — and to help provide a feed from the pest.
She said the programme had been able to run thanks to funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries for water catchment groups, and was hoped the strong demand could have the service continue in the future.