Hawke's Bay Expressway road rage: Men punch in window, throw 'at least four or five punches each' at driver

Police were called to the incident at 5.05pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

Two men got out of their car in peak hour traffic on the Hawke's Bay Expressway and assaulted another driver in what appears to be an act of road rage, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident near Waiohiki on State Highway 2, between Pakowhai and Evenden Rds, at 5.05pm on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said two men got out of their car and are believed to have assaulted a person in the car behind them.

A witness who saw the incident happen in his rear mirrors said it occurred in the southbound lane just past the roundabout with Pakowhai Rd where two lanes merge.

He said two men, who he estimates were in their 20s, jumped out of the car and "punched in the driver's window of the car that they forced to stop".

"They then both threw at least four or five punches each at the driver through the window before they jumped back in their car and took off," the witness said.

"I passed what was probably the first cop car that was responding at the Meeanee Roundabout under the Expressway, but by then the guys that did the assault would've been long gone."

The police spokeswoman said there had possibly been a near-miss between the two cars before the assault.

The men then left the scene and police did not locate them at the time. Inquiries are ongoing.

A St John Ambulance attended but did not transport anyone to hospital.