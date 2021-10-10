Hawke's Bay Expressway bridge crash: Two injured, road down to one lane

A trailer came off a car and went into another vehicle on the Tutaekuri River bridge on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been injured after a trailer came off a car on a Hawke's Bay bridge, smashing into a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The freak crash on State Highway 2 near the Tutaekuri River Bridge was reported to police at 11.20am, a police spokesman said.

Traffic has built up as far as the Meeanee Rd overbridge after a crash on the Tutaekuri Bridge on State Highway 2. Photo / NZTA

A trailer from a car travelling north had detached, and had smashed into another vehicle travelling south over the bridge, he said.

A guard rail of the bridge was also damaged during the incident.

The southbound lane has been closed with traffic diverted down Meeanee Rd, while the northbound lane is open.

The scene on the bridge at 11.30am. Photo / Supplied

A spokesperson for St John said paramedics treated one patient in a moderate condition and another with minor injuries and transported them both to Hawke's Bay Hospital.