Hawke's Bay DHB finance man to shave head for Acorn Project

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's head of finance Chris Comber hasn't cut his hair in over a year. Photo / Supplied

As a finance man, he's used to making cuts, but Hawke's Bay District Health Board's head of finance Chris Comber's hasn't tried to do the same with his hair since New Zealand's first Covid-19 lockdown.

On Friday, February 26, Comber will be shaving off his long locks to raise money for Hawke's Bay charity the Acorn Project.

Comber said he has a target of about $5000 he'd like to raise for the charity, which supports young people aged 12-24 years and their family living with cancer.

But the financier's boss, HBDHB executive director of finance Carriann Hall, has said to Comber that if he were to raise $20,000 then she too will participate and get a number one shave.

"So the actual target on the Givealittle is $20,000, but my main aim is to get what I can for the Acorn Project, they're just such a worthwhile charity," he said.

Chris Comber at the Acorn Project charity, which will be receiving the money he raises from his head shave. Photo / Supplied

Comber has not had a haircut since December 2019.

"I got my haircut before going to a Scout jamboree just after Christmas, came back from that and didn't think about getting a haircut until we went into lockdown," he said.



"And suddenly with lockdown you couldn't go out for a haircut."

After the lockdown he said everyone was mentioning that they urgently needed a haircut and to book an appointment.

"I was just like why? It's only hair," he said.

This is when the Greendale Tamatea Scout group leader decided to see if he could leave his hair, untamed and au natural for an entire year.

As his hair grew longer Comber said people started to question him and were asking whether he was in the midst of a crisis.



This is when he realised, over a few drinks with friends, that the cut should be for charity.



Being a Scout group leader, Comber said he works with kids all the time and was trying to find a local organisation similar to CanTeen.

"Kerry Welsby had set up the Acorn Project to deliver on ground services for youth impacted by cancer in the Bay – which was a no-brainer for me," he said.

Welsby said she is looking forward to being part of Comber's "big shave".

"We think this is incredible and we would love to offer him as much support as possible before the big day.

"Chris has no connection to any of our members or their family and is fundraising out of pure kindness to help others."

Comber said his hair is now down past his shoulders, almost reaching his shoulder blades.

"It curls up a little at the end. I've been compared to Santa on the Christmas Chronicles and Jesus of all people."