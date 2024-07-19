Earl Campbell is awaiting sentence for kidnap, rape and sexual violation. Photo / NZ Police
A former probation officer who became the girlfriend of a “serious criminal” 32 years her junior has been sent to jail after trying to persuade his rape victim against giving evidence.
Linda Grace Kelly, 71, is a former probation officer and rehabilitation programme facilitator who was once awarded a seven-year good conduct award by the Department of Corrections. She has a master’s degree in psychology.
Kelly has also worked in a law office as a legal executive and according to her LinkedIn profile was for some months an executive secretary to former Prime Minister Sir Robert Muldoon.
The girl was sitting in the passenger seat of a van when Campbell crashed it through the Pettigrew Green Arena’s glass doors in September 2020.
According to evidence given at his High Court trial this month, Campbell took the girl to a motel the next day, when he raped, choked and violated her.
Today, the Napier District Court was told that in April 2023, after Campbell had been charged, Kelly conspired with two other people to meet the girl, who was by then 17, to persuade her to change or withdraw her evidence against him.
Kelly was later charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice for her part in the meeting, having discussed it with Campbell earlier, attended the meeting and debriefed him afterward.
Kelly, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty and was sent to jail for two years and five months.
The two other people involved in meeting the girl have been sentenced to home detention.
One was an associate of Campbell’s, William Horne, 49.
The third person at the meeting was a woman who cannot be named as it may lead to the identification of the victim, who has statutory name suppression.
Kelly discussed meeting the girl with Campbell in phone calls to the prison where he was on remand or when visiting him in person.
Historical figure’s name used for ‘legal adviser’
Some of the phone conversations were recorded by prison authorities, except at least one which was deemed privileged after Campbell claimed it was from his legal adviser, whom he told officers was named Eva Braun.
Kelly has said the girl lied about her ordeal and was “infatuated” with Campbell.
“I have my suspicions that is what your situation is,” Judge Mackintosh told Kelly.
The judge said Kelly did not appear to be remorseful at all, although the defendant had accepted that she should not have met the girl and that this was “unprofessional”.
“It was more than that, it was criminal,” Judge Mackintosh said.
Earl Campbell’s father, Ricky Campbell, has been found guilty of kidnapping, by allegedly locking the girl in a room at his house, and being an accessory to the burglary after the fact by using grinders to open the stolen ATM.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.