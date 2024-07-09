Earl Strathern Campbell has been remanded in custody. Photo / NZ Police
This article deals with the subject of rape and may be distressing for some readers.
Police have praised the courage of a young woman who got drawn into a $22,000 ram raid on a sports arena and later told police she was kidnapped and raped by the driver involved.
Earl Campbell, 39, has been found guilty on a burglary charge related to the ram raid, and of the kidnap, rape and sexual violation of the girl, who was 15 years old at the time.
A jury trial in the High Court at Napier was told the girl disclosed Campbell’s sexual offending against her when police interviewed her in connection with the early-morning burglary 18 months after it happened.
The young woman, who is now 18, has statutory name suppression. The court has been told she is a relative of a long-standing drug-dealing associate of Earl Campbell.
Her ordeal began when she was roped into the ram raid on Napier’s Pettigrew Green Arena in the early hours of November 8, 2020.
The court heard she was the passenger in the stolen van that Earl Campbell drove through the doors of the sports centre and along an indoor passageway.
The van was then turned around and bowled over an ATM machine that contained $21,800.
According to evidence in the trial, Earl Campbell told the girl to help him lift the machine into the van, and they then drove it to the home of Ricky Campbell, 63, where grinders were used to open it.
While at Ricky Campbell’s property, which also housed a “grow tent” for cultivating cannabis, she was locked in a room.
The next day, Earl Campbell took her to a motel and raped and sexually assaulted her despite her telling him no.
Earl Campbell faced 11 charges, including rape, sexual violation, kidnapping, strangulation, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
The jury came to unanimous verdicts of guilty on all charges except that of aggravated burglary for the ram raid, on which they could not agree.
However, they did agree Earl Campbell was guilty of the lesser charge of burglary – the aggravating feature they could not decide on had been whether he had a firearm at the time.
Justice Cull told Ricky Campbell to “put your affairs in order” in case a prison sentence is imposed.
However, she also ordered a pre-sentence report with appendices, indicating a home detention sentence might be possible for the father.
