Hawke's Bay crash: Person seriously injured after car and truck collide near SH2 and SH5 intersection

Detours were put in place on State Highway 2 and State Highway 5. Photo / Warren Buckland

Detours were put in place on State Highway 2 and State Highway 5. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person is seriously injured after a truck and car collided near the intersection of State Highway 2 and SH5 in Bay View.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called at 11.45am to SH2, near Taits Rd.

St John ambulance paramedics treated one patient in a serious condition before transporting them to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A spokesperson for police said SH2 and SH5 had reopened by 2pm.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency had advised users to delay their journey or use an alternative route, with detours in place for northbound traffic using SH5 on Hill Rd for light vehicles only.

It was one of at least four crashes on Hawke's Bay roads in 24 hours as inclement weather hit.

Emergency services were also called to a single-car crash on SH5, near Te Pōhue, at 12.36pm on Thursday after reports that a car had rolled.

A police spokesperson was unable to confirm if there had been any injuries in relation to this crash.

A car rolled on SH50 near Tikokino on Wednesday evening about 5.30pm.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was not trapped but suffered moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Towing was arranged for the car.

Less than three hours later a vehicle crashed through a fence near the intersection of Bedford St and Latham St, Marewa, into the rear of a property about 8pm.