Hawke's Bay cold blast: Snow being cleared on the Napier-Taihape road

Snow beginning to thaw on the ranges. Photo / Warren Buckland

Snow beginning to thaw on the ranges. Photo / Warren Buckland

A snow grader is clearing snow on the Taihape-Napier road, which remains closed.

An area warning has also been put on State Highway 5 Napier to Taupo. NZTA is advising caution on the road due to adverse weather conditions.

Weather-wise there are no warnings or watches in place for the region.

On Wednesday overnight lows were balmy in Hawke's Bay, with higher than Tuesday day time temperatures.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said overnight lows on Tuesday in Napier and Hastings stayed between 5.5 degree Celsius and 6C.

The lowest overnight low was in Te Haroto with temperatures dipping to 0.5C.

Rossiter said the region could expect cloudy periods and a few showers in the next 24 hours.

"The showers and wind will gradually ease as the week progresses."

The high on Wednesday was expected to be 14C in both Napier and Hastings and overnight lows were expected to fall to 6C in both cities.

Temperatures were expected to stay at the 14C to 15C mark in both cities for the rest of the week with overnight lows hovering around the 4C to 6C mark.

There are no warnings or watches in place for the region.

Caution is being urged on the region's roads this morning after snow continued to close the Napier Taihape Rd, but SH5 remained open.

Waka Kotahi advised at 4.56am today that "Due to adverse weather conditions, caution is advised between Napier and Taupo. Please note, the Napier-Taihape Road is closed due to snow."

Further north, caution was also urged on SH2 from Nuhaka to Gisborne's Waipaoa roundabout, due to snow and ice.

"The road is now open, Due to winter driving conditions in the area, road users are advised to take extra care."

On Tuesday, two main routes into Hawke's Bay had been closed as a polar blast brought snow down to 600 metres.

State Highway 2 was at 1.30pm closed from Wairoa to Waipaoa - near Gisborne - due to snow and ice, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

It was later opened at about 5pm with a caution advising motorists take extra care.

At 3pm it was advised the Napier-Taihape Rd would remain closed overnight and be reassessed in the morning.