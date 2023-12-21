Stan Walker releases Aotearoa Christmas song with Kindness Collective calling on Kiwis to help families in need. Video / Supplied

An estimated 1200 struggling households in Hawke’s Bay will be able to feel some sense of joy this Christmas thanks to generous donations from their community.

Many of “Santa’s helpers” across the region donated to those less fortunate for the annual Hawke’s Bay Christmas Cheer appeal.

“Twelve hundred households will receive food parcels and every child in the home will receive a gift,” one of the organisers, Hellene Overend, told Hawke’s Bay Today.

But she said people didn’t need to stop donating.

“Christmas magic is still alive and well in Hawke’s Bay amidst another challenging year, and it’s not too late to support your community,” she said.

“Community support to the Napier, Hastings, and CHB Christmas Cheer appeals continues to support many families and elderly with Christmas time.”

Overend previously told Hawke’s Bay Today that the appeal aimed to help people in the community receiving financial assistance or no assistance at all.

“Christmas Cheer helps grandparents raising grandchildren and young parents of small children. It’s there for single parents, married parents, families and single people who are struggling to put food on the table.”

Those involved in this year’s appeal will keep packing parcels with donated items while gifts continue to be distributed by 38 community organisations and not-for-profits.

Gifts are delivered to the families by the organisation that has nominated them. This could include nurses, social workers and teachers.

Taradale librarians Justine Duncan (left) and Katie Phillips help Alexis Overend collect Christmas Cheer donations from the library. Photo / Warren Buckland

Overend said cash donations were always welcome as it meant organisers could quickly arrange food and gifts.

Libraries in Taradale, Napier, Hastings and Flaxmere will also continue to take donations.

Overend said it was pleasing to see businesses continue to show support by offering boxes of food and toys.

“That’s been a huge relief for the cheer coordinators in Napier, Hastings and CHB. Drop-off centres have the same level of donations as previous years,” she said.

Napier City and Hastings District Councils have also offering sponsorship and dedication to the appeal. Many private businesses and charitable communities such as the Taradale Rotary Club and Heinz Watties have also donated funds and items.

Highlights of this year’s appeal included work from Strata Group Consulting Engineers, who unloaded supplies and packed 500 food parcels in a record-breaking 43 minutes.

For the sixth year, Hawke’s Bay elves also took over Craggy Range Winery and packed 3300 “Santa sacks” for one of the biggest single contributions to the appeal.

“Thank you to everybody who donated the money, time, and energy to support the Christmas Cheer Appeal,” Overend said.

If you would like to support the cause, more information can be found at Christmas Cheer Appeal | Hastings District Libraries (hastingslibraries.co.nz) and Christmas Cheer | Napier City Council.

