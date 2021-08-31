Hawke's Bay: All you need to know as region enters alert level 3

Regan Bang, a coffee roaster at Hawthorne Coffee Roasters Havelock North, gearing up for alert level 3. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay residents are being urged to be patient and not rush out for fast food on Wednesday with heavy traffic expected as establishments open for contactless takeaways.

Meanwhile, cafe owners say they are "so excited" to be reopening their businesses across the Bay, with a wave of coffee-craving customers expected to go in search of a caffeine fix.

As the region moves from alert level 4 to alert level 3 from Wednesday morning several key changes are being made to the restrictions, including takeaway and drive-through food and drinks being permitted at cafes, restaurants and fast food establishments.

"We are very excited. We have two cafes in Napier and Hastings and are family owned." Salt Cafe co-owner Anna Quinn said.

"Lockdown has been very challenging so we are excited to be reopening."

The basketball court on Marine Pde in Napier will remain closed at alert level 3.

She said her and her husband would have their two children home schooling in the back of their cafes on Wednesday, and were rapt to be able to offer hours once again to staff.

Quinn said while "people are hanging out for a coffee" there would be plenty of other food and goodies available, as takeaway or by delivery.

She said people could not physically enter their cafes under the alert level 3 restrictions, but tables would be set up for orders at the entrance to their stores.

Quinn said on top of their menus they had prepared treat boxes for businesses, if they wanted to treat their staff, and even Father's Day boxes which they could deliver.

Meanwhile, Hastings District Council shared a message on Facebook reminding residents not to rush out to fast food establishments and cause traffic chaos on Wednesday.

A rush of people is expected on Wednesday at fast food establishments.

"We know a lot of people will be craving a takeaway burger or some fried chicken but please don't rush to get your fast-food fix," the post read.

"As we move to level 3, we're expecting heavy traffic on Heretaunga St West and Havelock Rd. Please be patient and take extra care."

Beachgoers and fishermen are also being reminded to stay safe and take close note of the new restrictions under alert level 3.

The new restrictions mean you can do water activities you are familiar with and experienced at including swimming, surfing and kayaking and even fishing from a wharf or from shore. Boating is prohibited.

"It is not the time to take up something that is new to you," Coastguard skipper Matt Harvey said.

"If you have not done it before don't do it."

He also made it clear fishing off rocks was not permitted. He added if you were heading to the water please let someone know where you were headed and for how long.

What you can do under alert level 3

Gatherings:

The only gatherings allowed are weddings, funerals and tangihanga with up to 10 people.

Otherwise you must stay within your household bubble whenever you are not at work or school.

Sport and exercise:

More activities are permitted including golf, tramping, mountain biking and horse riding in your local area. Team sports not permitted.

Basketball hoops at Marine Parade and Anderson Park in Napier are closed.

Basketball courts operated by Napier City Council will remain closed.

Water activities and fishing:

More water activities are permitted including swimming, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, paddle boarding, and wind surfing within 200m from shore.

However, these are only permitted if you are experienced at that activity.

You can fish from a wharf or from the shore but not from a boat or off rocks.

Activities involving boats or other water craft like jet skis are not permitted.

Food and shops:

Cafes, restaurants and fast food establishments can open but only for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive through. You cannot go in to dine.

Essential shops and services can have people inside their premises including supermarkets, dairies, pharmacies, butchers, petrol stations and banks. Check the Government website for full list.

Hairdressers are not permitted to open.

Travel:

Travel is heavily restricted and residents are only permitted to movement in your local area.

Schools:

Children should learn from home. Any child who does not have supervision at home from an appropriate person can attend their school.

Hospitals:

One designated visitor from a patient's bubble will be permitted entry.

A birthing mother can have one designated support person with her throughout her labour and postnatal stay. That person is their one visitor.

Masks:

Encouraged every time you leave the house and mandatory while accessing services and in large number of areas including public places.

Council sites and facilities:

Parks and reserves are open. Playgrounds, libraries, i-Sites, art galleries, community centres, and aquatic centres remain closed.