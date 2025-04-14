Through her victim impact statement, the woman said she had been a victim of similar offending before, and this incident had exacerbated her trauma.
She battled depression, anxiety, PTSD, and her relationships had suffered as a result.
“Most of all, it’s just messed with me mentally and emotionally.”
The woman said the court process had taken a toll and she now just wanted to “feel safe again” and move on with her life.
Crown prosecutor Holly Bullock said Smith’s case featured a high degree of premeditation, given he wanted to have sex with the woman that night and started the game.
She said other aggravating factors included him taking her to a remote location, the harm caused to the victim, who was vulnerable, and the scale of the offending comprising several assaults over one evening.
Bullock submitted a starting point of eight to 10 years in prison was appropriate, and there were no mitigating factors.
Defence lawyer Julian Hannam argued for a start point of nine years and pointed to Smith’s admitted alcoholism and that he was impacted by alcohol at the time of the offending.
Hannam submitted it affected Smith’s decision-making and his culpability.
The woman had not physically resisted from fear of what would happen if she did, and the judge said that was “wise”.
While he found Smith had not set out to rape and sexually assault the woman, he chose to continue the sexual encounter despite her making it clear through her words and actions that she did not consent.
“In doing that, you imposed your will over her will.”
‘I explained the rules to her’
On the evening of the incident, the woman and Smith, who had drunk the majority of an 18-box of Codys bourbon and cola, met at a location in Hāwera to have a cigarette together.
They planned to walk to Smith’s vehicle and the woman would drive, as she was sober.