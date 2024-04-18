Staff in the Hawera Woolworths store enjoyed celebrating being the 50th store in the country to transform from Countdown to Woolworths branding on Thursday, April 18.

It was a case of Hāwera’s final countdown on Thursday this week, when the town’s former Countdown supermarket launched its new look.

The store was the 50th in the country to be officially transformed into a Woolworths supermarket, which Hāwera store manager Sharmayne Byrne said was luck of the draw.

“I believe it was just by chance our store was the lucky number 50. We were so excited and there’s been a great buzz about the place since we found out we would be number 50.”

The store is one of a total of 194 stores across the motu, all of which will be reverting back to the Woolworths brand, 12 years after the brand left the New Zealand market.

Byrne said they’ve been told it will take an estimated three years for all 194 stores to undergo the transformation.

“We were just lucky enough to be in the early stages.”

Byrne believed the Stratford store is also set to be revamped in the next few months, but didn’t know about neighbouring stores in Whanganui or New Plymouth.

“I don’t have dates for any of those transformations. There is a lot that goes into deciding it [the order].”

The Hāwera store’s complete transformation cost over $190,000, Byrne said.

“We think the revamped signage and branding has really added value to the store and the shopping experience. It looks fantastic and I’m so proud when I come in the morning and walk through the doors.”

Byrne said as well as the new name and branding throughout, the store’s new look includes new shopping baskets, while the shopping trolleys have all had their handles rewrapped with Woolworths branding. The store also has new signs, even the staff have a new look.

“The team are kitted out in new uniforms which are much smarter and they are loving it.”

She said the team got together to celebrate the “flip” of the store from Countdown to Woolworths branding on Thursday.

“We held a small team event on the first morning of our official opening as Woolworths to celebrate the achievement and to commemorate all the hard work they have done. Stores take a team to open, and I’m proud of my team for what they achieve on a day-to-day basis. For me as a store manager, I know that Hāwera is a small regional store, but we’ve never felt disconnected from the larger stores or cities.”

Staff weren’t just excited by the new look, but what it represented, said Byrne.

Hawera Woolworths store manager Sharmayne Byrne, with Tui Te Rangi and Lisa Granville. Te Rangi and Granville have both worked for the company for over 30 years each.

“There is a fantastic buzz about the store, staff have been looking forward to this for some time now. The change of name is not just a flip, but a re-commitment to our brand ethos. We see this as a transformative period for the business, and the team believes in what we are doing.”

The store employs around 90 people, with two of them - Tui Te Rangi and Lisa Granville - having worked for the company for over 30 years.

It first opened in May 2019, said Byrne.

“A baby store in the grand scheme of things, but despite our young age, our store has had a huge impact on the Hāwera community and we’re almost a landmark in the local community at this stage.”

Byrne said she is looking forward to the store continuing to be part of the local community.

“I’m excited for what the future holds for us, and I do not take any day for granted. This change is an important mark in the story of my career and I’m ready to open the Woolworths doors to the Hāwera public.”







