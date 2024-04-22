Hamilton Logan is 92 next month, and this "old grizzly" has been attending Hawke's Bay A&P Show for 70 years. Far from getting sick of it, he says the show is a 'must-see'. First published 2016. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Hawke’s Bay has its own “Captain Tom” in a farming identity who’s stretching his limits by walking 100km in his 100th year to help give those who need it a second chance at life.

Hamilton Logan, aged 99 and kicking on, legs it for local lifesaving charities from his home in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

Born on November 21, 1924 – and a “past” president of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society for more than 40 years - Hamilton Logan who is now living in Havelock North, has kick-started his own “Second Chance at Life” Fund with Hawke’s Bay Foundation. He hopes to create a perpetual funding stream for three of his chosen charities.

Captivated by the legacy of late retired British army officer Captain Tom Moore, who in his 100th year, amid the first British Covid lockdown in 2020 set out to walk 100 fundraising lengths of his garden, “Hammie,” as he’s known, has selected Hawke’s Bay’s Rescue Helicopter service, St John Ambulance and the Rural Support Trust.

One of the oldest survivors of the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake, which happened when he was 6, he’s inviting other community-minded locals to safeguard their lifesaving services by donating to the fund, and to join him on his walks at the Havelock North Village Green.

Hamilton Logan at home with wife and avid supporter Timmy. Photo / Supplied

“I was inspired by Captain Tom Moore and what he did in raising a huge sum of money for charity in England on his 100th birthday,” he said.

The oldest living Hawke’s Bay Magpies rugby representative – with two games at centre in 1944 – he is widely known for his continued agility, awareness and alertness, and said: “New Zealand is a small place and I thought ‘If I can still walk and think at 99, I can do that too”.

Hamilton chose Hawke’s Bay Foundation because donors’ funds not only serve the community but have the opportunity to grow over time.

Like him, the model is “built to last”, with the income gained on donations used to support charities year on year, leaving the donor’s original gifts left to grow, untouched.

“The benefits of utilising Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s sector knowledge, marketing and investment model are greater than I ever imagined,” he said.

As a sheep, beef and cropping farmer, meat industry leader he recalls some instances over the years that he had, himself, required the assistance of Hato Hone St John.

Hamilton Logan hits the halfway mark on his intrepid journey aiming to walk 100km for charity during his 100th year, with more than just moral support from grandsons Buzz (left) and Rich (right). Photo / Supplied

One was when a member of his staff received an electric shock and the other was when his own nose was broken in a game of rugby, only to be mended on the sideline, and he was sent, straight, back out onto the field.

He said he wants to ensure that that help continues, and he’s already clocked over 50km since New Year’s Day, and aims to “knock the rest off the bucket list” before turning 100 in seven months’ time, although he admits he has no idea what day he will complete it.

It is weather and health permitting, but he’s not afraid of stepping out for the cause.

“I’ve been walking around the streets near where I live but I hope to have the odd walk in the Village Green in Havelock so that other people can join me.”

He laughs at the analogy of being a “Provincial Pied Piper” but admits he does have a few pearls of wisdom to share.

“When I was 6, Hawke’s Bay endured a trifecta of disasters: A world depression, the worst drought in a century and a devastating earthquake. A bit like Cyclone Gabrielle, these things were an enormous leveller. The days of luxury and over-indulgence disappeared overnight.”

An attitude of “always concentrating on the positives, not the negatives” has helped him through, along with what he calls a “pause button”.

“If I’m blindsided or feeling lost I pause, and I think, and I reason the answer instead of walking around in circles.

“I encourage people to pause when they feel overwhelmed, and to discard anything that doesn’t serve them well. It may even save your life or prompt a different direction.”

As for how he plans to see in his 100th, or even his 100km strolling in the Havelock North sunshine, he’s keen to keep it low-key.

“I don’t believe in getting ahead of myself but if I do get to a hundred, I will certainly enjoy it!”

To donate to Hamilton’s “Second Chance at Life” Fund: hawkesbayfoundation.org.nz/our-funds/