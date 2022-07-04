A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

Police have confirmed a car involved in a crash which killed a man near Havelock North was seen "travelling at speed" moments beforehand.

The vehicle that the police had seen had collided with another vehicle, driven by a man aged in his 40s, who died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said a police unit "spotted" the car on St Georges Rd about 4.30pm.

The officer u-turned, but had lost sight of the vehicle.

The officer continued driving down St Georges Road and came across the crash, which happened in fine pre-dusk conditions on a bend between Havelock Rd and Te Aute Rd.

No pursuit had taken place, the spokesperson said.

Three people from vehicle police had spotted were taken by St John ambulance to Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Hastings.

One had been reported to be in a serious condition at the scene.

The trio was transferred to Hawke's Bay Hospital, and one man aged in his 30s has been discharged.

Two men aged in their 40s are in a stable condition.

Police were today calling for witnesses to the crash or events which might be linked, to come forward.

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Georges Rd, Havelock North (between Havelock and Te Aute roads) about 4.30pm on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 220704/8176.

The section of road was closed for about seven hours during the rescue, salvage and police Serious Crash Unit investigation.

It reopened by midnight and police returned to the scene on Wednesday morning.

Police said the Independent Police Conduct Authority would also be informed.

Because of the ongoing investigation, the spokesperson said police would not be releasing details of any recorded speeds of the vehicle police had 'spotted'.

The investigation includes establishing the position and travelling direction of both vehicles, before the accident.

It was the first fatality reported on wider-Hawke's Bay roads in just over five weeks since four deaths in May.

The national road toll for 2022 was today provisionally 189. In recent years to July 4 it was 200 in 2018, 195 in 2019, 151 in 2020 and 176 last year.