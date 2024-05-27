St John urged to assess its call-taking process, elderly migrants tell of abuse by New Zealand children and Papua New Guinea considers foreign support.

Police are investigating allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a staff member at a Havelock North school.

Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy of Eastern District Police said they were in the early stages of their investigation and were working closely with the school to ensure they were well supported.

“We are unable to comment further at this stage for operational and privacy reasons.”

Hawke’s Bay Today understands the school is Havelock North Intermediate.

Police are investigating after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against a staff member at Havelock North Intermediate. Photo / Paul Taylor

Cory Ubels, the presiding member of Havelock North Intermediate School Board of Trustees, said it was a police matter and the school would not comment until the investigation is complete.

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on the environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz