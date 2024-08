In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Kiwi on board sunk luxury yacht, thousands of St John staff walk off the job, and boost to Auckland safety.

Police and the family of a 10-year-old boy reported missing this afternoon have concerns for his welfare.

Tangaroa didn’t return home from his school in Howick, East Auckland this afternoon.

He was last seen wearing his school uniform - black pants, a maroon t-shirt and black puffer jacket.

“His family and police are concerned for his welfare,” police said.