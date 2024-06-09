Sophia was last seen near Whataupoko, Gisborne around 9.30pm last night. Photo / NZ Police

Police and the family of a girl reported missing last night have serious concerns for her welfare.

Sophia was last seen near Whataupoko, Gisborne about 9.30pm on Saturday.

She is believed to be wearing a light grey Converse hoodie and charcoal grey track pants.

“Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare,” police said.

A Facebook post from Eastern District Police about Sophia’s disappearance has been shared more than 1000 times.

Anyone who has seen Sophia or has further information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police via 111, referencing event number P058997998.