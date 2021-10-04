Have a Go Golf Day in Hawke's Bay aims to drive sense of community among amputees

Korrin Barrett, treasurer for the Amputee Society of Hawke's Bay/East Coast, celebrates a winning putt with PGA golf professional Gabriel Whincup at the Hastings Golf Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Have a Go Golf Day is hoping to drive a sense of community among people living with disability in Hawke's Bay.

The day coincides with the promotion of Amputees Awareness Week from October 4–11, and will take place at Hastings Golf Centre on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Korrin Barrett, a quad amputee and treasurer for the Amputee Society of Hawkes Bay/East Coast, and vice-president of the Amputees Federation of NZ, had an early introduction to the green.

"I have a bionic hand, so just figuring out how to hold the club in the first place was good practice," Barrett said.

"For me, it's just about playing with my prosthetics to make it work. Most of the amputees in Hawke's Bay are leg amputees but for me, it's a bit more of a challenge," Barrett said.

Peer support and events co-ordinator for Peke Waihanga Matthew Bryson said the Golf Day is open to all amputees and people living with disabilities.

"The goal is to build a support network for people with disabilities and help them find a positive place where they can rehabilitate in a safe environment," Bryson.

About 4500 amputees live in Aotearoa and about 400 new amputees receive an amputation every year.

Barrett agreed with Bryson's sentiments about the importance of community for people living with a disability.

"People can feel a bit isolated when living with disabilities. It will be an opportunity for new amputees and people new to the region to meet each other, which is really positive," she said.

The day will be a skills-based session at the Hastings driving range at Kenilworth Rd and will aim to teach participants the basics of how to putt, chip, and drive.

Nearly two dozen people had already signed up as of last Friday.

Registrations for the Have a Go Golf Day are open now at https://tinyurl.com/HaveAGoHawkesBay