Since winning the supreme award and manufacturing and trade category in 2021, Coromandel Distilling Company owners Paul Schneider and Daniela Suess said their business had gained strength.

“When we won the supreme business award it meant the world to us, it meant we were seen and celebrated by the community. That feeling has continued throughout our business since,” Schneider said.

Their Thames based distillery went on to win several awards on the international stage with the Awildian Gin range.

In 2022 their Coromandel dry gin won world’s best classic gin at the World Gin Awards, and more recently, they set the global record for the most country winner gold medals at the World Gin Awards 2024.

Schneider said it was critical for any business to be a valued part of their local community.

He said their wins in local and global awards were equally important to the continued success of the business.

Gastronomics director and owner Kishan Raikwar agreed that entering and winning was a very exciting experience.

He said their win of the hospitality award in 2021, propelled them to continue to strive for business excellence.

“After winning the award, we had a few busy weeks at work. It’s like having a greater responsibility to make sure every single customer is satisfied and will come back.”

Cathedral Cove Kayaks reflected on their win of the tourism category in the 2021.

Owner operator Mike Grogan said: “I know that all of us in the tourism sector work tirelessly to deliver world class products, services and experiences. We all strive to find new and innovative ways to improve our businesses and raise the bar for real value on the Coromandel. For us to receive the tourism award was hugely encouraging. It gave us renewed confidence that we are heading in the right direction and that we’re doing things right.”

Adams said the ongoing challenges since the 2019 Awards, notably the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 restrictions, led to the introduction of the business resilience category.

The popular people’s choice award and the service to business award would also be a part of this year’s celebrations.

Entries would be submitted to an independent panel of three judges.

Based on entrants’ applications, judges would select finalists in each category, with the finalists to be announced on August 31.

The judges would be looking for evidence of contribution to the business sector and wider business community, effective financial management, job creation, service and infrastructure development, planning and continual improvement.

Public voting for the People’s Choice Award opens on September 2.

Richardsons Real Estate has been a sponsor of the community business award category for many years but this year it has become the naming rights sponsor of the awards.

To find out more, head to www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz/community/business-awards.