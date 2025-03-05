A campaign to raise $20,000 to upgrade the rescue helicopter landing pad at Rawene Hospital, in the Hokianga took only seven days to hit its target

Hauora Hokianga is celebrating after a public appeal for help to upgrade its rescue helicopter pad reached the $20,000 total in just seven days.

The helicopter is vital to health services in the isolated Hokianga.

Hauora Hokianga, the independent health provider in the area, needed to raise $20,000 to complete the upgrade of its helipad at Rawene Hospital.

The helipad ensures rescue helicopters can quickly transfer patients in need of urgent care to specialised facilities.

The health service launched a Givealittle campaign last week to raise the much-needed funding and senior project manager Alan Tidswell said the target being reached so soon “just goes to show how highly the service is regarded by people in the Hokianga and elsewhere”.