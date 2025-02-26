“Our current helipad needs an upgrade to accommodate larger emergency helicopters. The planned improvements include expanding the helipad to support a wider range of rescue operations; installing new lighting for safe landings at all hours and establishing a temporary helipad at the Rawene Golf Club during the upgrade to ensure uninterrupted emergency services.

“This work is vital to keep emergency helicopter service fully operational and safe for our community.

“We need to raise $20,000 to cover the upgrade costs - including both the improvements to the permanent helipad and the set-up of the temporary facility. No donation is too small, every dollar goes directly toward ensuring that our emergency services continue to save lives,’’ CEO Margareth Broodkoorn said.

Northland Rescue Helicopter takes patients from Rawene Hospital, in the Hokianga, to hospitals elsewhere, but Rawene’s helipad needs an upgrade and the call has gone out for public help.

She said to continue providing this vital service, the upgrade involves expanding the helipad and installing new lighting to ensure safe landings at all hours. The upgrade is planned to start on March 10 and will take approximately four weeks to complete. To maintain emergency services and to continue to provide an area for the helicopters to land during the upgrade, a temporary helipad has been established at the Rawene Golf Club.

‘‘The total cost of this essential project is significant, and Hauora Hokianga must contribute $20,000 towards the upgrade. This includes the setup of the temporary helipad and the installation of the new lighting system.’’

Funding for the project comes from the Government’s Resilience Fund; Health New Zealand / Te Whatu Ora and Hauora Hokianga.

And judging by the comments on the Givealittle page, the vital service is well supported by the public:

‘‘The helicopter service helped save my Dad. Forever grateful,’’ one donor said.

‘‘Hauora Hokianga has provided excellent service to me, my family and my community for the 50 years I have lived in the Hokianga, long may it continue for many more generations to come,’’ another said.

‘‘Awesome service. Efficient and caring. We don’t know how lucky we are to have this service,’’ yet another posted.

■ About Hauora Hokianga:

Hokianga Health Enterprise Trust (Hauora Hokianga) is a community-owned and governed organisation that provides quality healthcare by the people and for the people of Hokianga. The trust provides a comprehensive range of health services with 10 outreach clinics. Hauora (health) is at the heart of everything they do, she said.

Concerned about the potential closure of Rawene Hospital following sustained community action in 1991-92, the Hokianga Health Enterprise Trust was formed to manage a pharmaceutical budget-holding contract on behalf of Hokianga residents, enabling free pharmaceuticals to be continued in Hokianga.

In 1993, the trust successfully negotiated the transfer of the previously Crown-operated Hokianga Health services into its trust, including Rawene Hospital. This independence was formalised on July 1, 1993, with a signing of a heads of agreement with North Health (the then Northern Regional Health Authority) at Omanaia Marae.