Hato Hone St John is under pressure this evening, prompting the lifeline’s chief executive to warn people with non life-threatening injuries they may need to take themselves to hospital.

In a statement this evening, Hate Hone St John chief executive Damian Tomic said the service was experiencing high demand and an increase in staff illnesses in Auckland and Waikato on Wednesday night.

Tomic said people should continue to call 111 in an emergency.

However, if someone’s call is not immediately life-threatening, Hato Hone St John may ask them to take themselves to hospital or a medical clinic if it is safe to do so.