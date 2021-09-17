Hastings police 'dispose of' 133 cars used for burnouts and bad driving

In the first six months of this year, Hawke's Bay police seized and disposed of 133 cars, meaning they may be crushed or sold for the Proceeds of Crime Fund. Photo / Police

More than 130 cars seized by Hawke's Bay police were "disposed of" in the first six months of 2021.

On average police impound about 25 vehicles a month used for burnouts or anti-social driving.

In the two weeks during alert level 4 lockdown this year, they impounded 16.

Eastern District Police acting road policing manager Senior Sergeant Mark Clayton said the community had had enough and police had no tolerance for anti-social drivers.

Strong partnerships between police, the Hastings District Council and local community had helped them identify anti-social road users doing burnouts around Hastings, he said.

"When members of the public pass on the details of vehicles involved in anti-social behaviour such as burnouts, we can follow it up and take action," Clayton said.

"With support from our communities we can make a real difference."

Clayton said police understood some members of the public were concerned about the repercussions of reporting anti-social driving, but he reassured people their identity would remain anonymous.

Hastings District Council security manager Clint Adamson said the council understood the frustration felt by the community when having to put up with anti-social behaviour – whether that is on the roads or otherwise.

He said they had established an extensive network of CCTV cameras around the Hastings district to support police.

"While we can't have cameras everywhere, our camera operators have been able to regularly capture images of anti-social driving behaviour and pass these on to police for follow up which has contributed to a number of vehicle impounds."