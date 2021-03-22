Hastings: Octopoda installation removed early after vandalism, one arrested

The temporary Octopoda installation was put in place March 12 but removed early after being vandalised at 1am Monday. Photo / File

The Octopoda installation at Albert Square, Hastings has been removed early after being vandalised.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the Octopoda installation which was put in place March 12 was due to come out on Sunday, March 28 but was vandalised about 1am on Monday.

The spokesperson said one of the reasons installations are put in Albert Square is because it has "very good" CCTV coverage.

Footage from the cameras identified the perpetrator who was arrested shortly afterwards by police.

"This is a real disappointment as it has proven to be a very popular installation with the community, with groups of school children lined up to visit this week."

The temporary $17,500 installation was installed in celebration of Recreation Aotearoa Parks Week and Seaweek – Kaupapa Moana.

It featured eight tentacle drums which each activated a unique display of colour.

Of the $17,500 cost, $12,500 came from the city centre activation fund and $5000 from private sponsorship.