Payne said the change was necessary because of an increased amount of abuse towards staff, making it “challenging to find individuals willing to take on the role of parking wardens”.

The car doesn’t completely replace the wardens. Parking wardens will still work in conjunction with it.

The new system will issue a ticket if an offence is committed in a metered and timed area.

A parking warden will then be notified and issue an infringement notice, and an infringement notice is then also mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Hastings District Council's new Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (MLPR) system used to issue parking offences. Photo / Paul Taylor

Photos of the wheels of the parked vehicle are reviewed by officers to determine if the vehicle has moved or not, while the licence plate identifies the offending vehicle.

The council said an administrative officer then reviewed the data to confirm an offence before the infringement is processed and a motor vehicle check was also undertaken with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA).

The technology in the cameras allows for accurate reading of licence plates in low light, even in “pitch-black darkness”, the council says.

The Hastings District Council car will read the license plate and wheel position. Photo / Paul Taylor

Payne said the vehicle would not compromise the privacy of individuals.

“The mobile license plate system does not capture images of people.”

All current parking time limits would remain the same – and areas where there were no parking controls would remain the same, he said.

Payne said Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga were currently using Mobile License Plate Recognition technology.

He saw the vehicle as a long-term solution to parking monitoring.

“It is more effective and efficient, reducing the health and safety exposure to team members.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.