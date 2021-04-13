Hastings mosque: Man charged with threatening to kill at mosque

A 36-year-old Hastings man has been charged with threatening to kill after an incident at a mosque in Hastings earlier this month. Photo / Google Maps

A man has been charged with threatening to kill after an incident at a mosque in Hastings earlier this month.

Police said a 36-year-old Hastings man was charged after visiting the mosque on April 2, where he allegedly made threatening comments to the people present.

The man left the mosque after police were called.

He was located by police at his home a short time later and taken into custody.

A police spokeswoman said they knew incidents like this were extremely upsetting, both for those involved and for the wider community.

"We take them very seriously," she said.

"Police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we encourage anyone with concerns for their safety to contact Police immediately on 111, as the victims in this incident did."