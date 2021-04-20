Hastings man charged with assault after crashing into three parked cars

A man who crashed into a row of parked cars near a Hastings fast food restaurant has been charged after allegedly fighting with people and then police at the scene.
Police were originally called after reports of a car crashed into three parked cars on Heretaunga St W, near KFC Hastings, about 12.45pm.
A police spokeswoman said the driver stopped down the road, got out of the car and had a physical altercation with a group of people from another vehicle, which had been driving behind his car.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was then taken into custody and charged with common assault and assaulting police.
He is due to appear in Hastings District Court on April 23.