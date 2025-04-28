- Hawke’s Bay police investigate after three shots were fired at a Hastings address overnight.
- Two people were reportedly seen leaving the Cobham Place address on a quad bike.
- Police say initial investigations suggest this incident isn’t related to ongoing tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.
Hawke’s Bay police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Hastings early this morning.
A police spokesperson said the incident happened at the Cobham Pl address about 3am.
Witnesses reported possibly seeing two people leaving the area on a quad bike about the same time.