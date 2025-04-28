At this stage, police don’t believe the shooting is related to tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power in the Eastern District.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information which might assist our investigation,” a spokesperson said.

“We are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around the time of the shooting.”

Anyone with information should phone 105 and quote the file number 250428/4796.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are using new powers to reduce tensions between rival gangs in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

The Gang Conflict Warrant has been invoked 28 times since April 24, allowing searches of gang-related vehicles and places.

Several arrests have been made for drugs, weapons, and disorderly behaviour, with no further conflict reported since Thursday.