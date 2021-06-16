Hardship of Hawke's Bay's housing crisis spills into schools: 'Things have changed hugely'

Westshore School principal Martin Madden said the housing crisis increased pressure on families struggling in winter. Photo / Paul Taylor

The hardship of Hawke's Bay's housing crisis is spilling into schools, with children turning up without enough food or adequate winter clothing, local principals say.

Julie Chapman, chief executive of KidsCan, which supports students in 829 schools with food, warm clothing, shoes and health items, said the organisation was struggling to keep up with demand.

"Teachers are finding children in shoes patched with cardboard, tape and staples.

"They tell us of children sleeping in their jackets to keep warm in freezing homes.

"It's awful to think of kids going without the basics – and it's up to all of us to help those who are finding life pretty tough this winter."

Martin Madden, the principal of Westshore School in Napier - a decile five school, is responsible for a school roll of about 120 students.

Many of them are living in emergency housing, driven out by increasing rental costs and the housing shortage.

"A lot of people see us as a Westshore school and think 'oh, must be a decile 10' but it's not like that," Madden said.

"Things have changed hugely and some of those with us are struggling."

However, the school is ineligible for additional funding or services such as the Government's school lunch programme or KidsCan due to its current decile rating.

"It does take a toll on our families," he said.

Winter proves a difficult time for many families already struggling, he said - teachers themselves often go to Nourish for Nil to pick up food for children to take home.

"If they're not happy and settled and fed, they're not going to be learning."

Chapman said more than 4000 children in 13 schools and 127 early childhood centres were waiting for KidsCan's help.

A principal at a school on the KidsCan waitlist said access to warm clothing and proper shoes would make a big difference to some of his students, especially during winter. Photo / Supplied

Among those is a principal at a low-decile Hastings school, which Hawke's Bay Today, agreed not to name.

He said winter put significant pressure on many of the school's families.

"They're competing with paying for power for heating or firewood, so what the kids need to come to school becomes part of that competing budget.

"Kids are coming to school cold and tired because they're not sleeping well because it's cold at home, and they're coming to school hungry."

During winter, the school's breakfast club - which normally has a membership of about 15 families - increases and, likewise, demand for lunches provided by the school goes up, he said.

The principal also seen children wearing worn-out shoes passed down from older siblings which are "never dry" in winter ,as well as a lack of adequate winter clothing.

However, his biggest concern related to students level of sickness, which spread quickly among families and could last for several weeks.

Although the school could make a difference to its environment, it had "no control" over things at home, he said.

He said that's where groups like KidsCan help, providing winter clothing, good quality shoes and warm food.

KidsCan is appealing for donations to help meet demand for its services, supporting students in 829 schools with food, warm clothing, shoes and health items. Photo / Supplied

Aaron O'Neil, the principal at St Joseph's School in Hastings, said KidsCan made a massive difference.

Their support means teachers don't have to work so hard outside their core roles to find funding to help with social issues.

KidsCan is appealing for donations to help with its winter campaign.

More information can be found online at kidscan.org.nz