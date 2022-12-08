Harbour Bridge truck crash: ‘Shaken’ driver speaks out two years on

A truck was blown on its side in a freak gust of wind in September 2020 when winds gusted up to 127km/h. Photo / File

One of the drivers involved in the double truck crash that saw lanes on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge closed for weeks has spoken for the first time about the “traumatising” event that he said has forever left a mark on his life.

Two trucks crashed near the centre of the bridge in quick succession in September 2020 when winds gusted up to 127km/h.

A truck carrying a shipping container was pushed onto the barrier on the outside of the centre southbound lanes of the bridge before it tipped onto two wheels and leaned against the steel upright strut.

Meanwhile, a second truck, which was heading in the opposite direction, was blown across two lanes of traffic and toppled on to a movable barrier.

The crashes sparked outrage from Auckland commuters who were forced to use the Western Ring Route or work from home after the freak accident left the bridge down to half its normal lanes for weeks.

The driver of the second truck, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Herald he was shaken for weeks after the crash and felt overwhelmed by the national attention.

“I was in the middle of the storm,” he said

“I didn’t go to work for two weeks after that to calm my nerves down. I now change my route and go West. I have gone over the bridge a few times since but it was very scary and it made me nervous.

“I did get some good support but there’s always negative comments and people.”

Traffic backed up at Spaghetti Junction after a crash on the Harbour Bridge. Photo / File

He said it was frustrating being blamed by some after what he described as “just a freak accident by Mother Nature”.

“It was just so windy that day. I was about to reach halfway and the truck was not going anywhere and the wind kind of pushed the truck from the left lane to the middle lane and slowly I was pushed to the barrier and the truck toppled on an angle.

“It was just one of those odd days and the wind was way too strong. It really was just bad luck.”

The driver was uninjured but was taken to hospital to be checked.

The truck, on the other hand, was significantly damaged.

It sparked a lengthy insurance investigation.

“Insurance did eventually take care of it but did so painfully,” he said. “I went through a full investigation and they asked me very weird questions.

“They wanted to see if I was responsible for the bridge damage and asked me what I was doing there, what was in the truck etc. We made no mistake, there were videos that showed we were not driving carelessly, there was no speed involved, just Mother Nature, like a flood or hurricane. We couldn’t do anything to stop it.”

He said it was difficult thinking back on the crash now as for a long time it felt like a dark cloud that hung over him.

But he hoped the incident would continue to encourage conversations around building a second harbour crossing.

“It’ll always leave a mark on the story of my life when I was in the middle of the storm and in a very bad situation,” he said.

“But I’m glad it created a challenge on this issue. I was the victim and I’d like to say we need more proper transport ways. The bridge is a very effective one but there needs to be another crossing option. We need a better system.

“The only positive way I’d like to see it, is a new crossing to come from it.”

Last month, Minister of Transport Michael Wood announced that he and Waka Kotahi would like to hear the public’s views regarding a second Waitematā crossing.

Wood said a preferred option would be chosen by the middle of next year, with a view to breaking ground on the project by the end of this decade, significantly earlier than the previous timeline for the project which would have pushed it into the 2040s.

“The Government has been very clear: we want Aucklanders to have access across the Waitematā through all different modes of transportation,” Wood said at the time.

“People can currently drive across the bridge in their private vehicle. When this new connection is in place between it and the existing bridge, we want people to be able to continue to drive, whether they are commuters or moving freight, we want people to be able safely to walk and cycle and we want there to be mass rapid transit to connect the North Shore into a linked up public transport network across the whole city.

“It’s about giving people real choices and about reducing our carbon emissions by giving people choices other than forcing them to drive because it’s the only realistic option.”