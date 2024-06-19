Gold Star recipient and Qualified Firefighter Deane Mark with his wife Ange and daughters Firefighter Addison, 18, and Kenzee, 15. Photo / Jude Shaw

This week is National Volunteer Week, so it is fitting that we honour Qualified Firefighter Deane Mark who has completed 25 years as a volunteer firefighter for the Te Awamutu Brigade.

Mark will receive his award at a Gold Star presentation evening on Saturday, June 29.

He joined the brigade in 1993 but took five years out when he started his own business.

Mark was just a teenager when he joined.

Qualified Firefighter Deane Mark and his wife Ange in 2020 when he was awarded Te Awamutu Firefighter of the Year.

“I was an auto electrical apprentice at ERG Automotive and the boss’ son was a volunteer,” said Mark.

“At 17 years old I thought it was pretty cool that he would run off every time the siren sounded.”

Mark signed on when he was 18, although the boss wasn’t happy about having two staff on call.

Soon after he switched his apprenticeship to John Framp Auto Electrical in Sloane St and was able to attend more daytime calls and didn’t have too far to run to kit up and get on the truck.

Deane Mark in his earlier firefighting days with his daughters Addison, then 10, and Kenzee, then 7.

Once qualified, Mark didn’t wait too long before setting up his own business and started in Ōtorohanga.

“I resigned from the brigade to concentrate on establishing my business,” he said.

“There’s a lot to do and while I liked being in the brigade, I needed to give 100 per cent to my business.”

Mark was able to grow his business and eventually opened in Te Awamutu.

This week is National Volunteer Week.

It was soon after that the chief fire officer at the time, Murray Gane, approached him to rejoin.

He was happy to return to the brigade but said there had been a few changes while he had been away, although they were changes for the better and all needed.

He described the brigade as having become more professional, with more opportunities to train in different aspects of being an effective emergency responder, not just a firefighter.

Mark also enjoyed the competitive events and participated in the waterways competitions in the early days, driving competitions, taking out third place one year, and later the combat training.

Te Awamutu firefighter Deane Mark with his Lion's Den award in Montgomery, Alabama, United States, in 2016.

In 2016, Mark was one of three Te Awamutu firefighters, with Chief Fire Officer Ian Campbell and Anna Alexander, to pit themselves against the best firefighters in the world at the Scott Firefighter Combat World Challenge in Montgomery, Alabama, United States.

The challenge simulates the physical demands of firefighting. It involves a stair climb, hose hoist and stair descent, forcible entry, obstacle course and hose advance, and finishes with a victim rescue.

Mark and Campbell put in impressive performances and were admitted into the highly sought-after Lion’s Den club – placing them in the top 2 per cent of firefighters worldwide.

Mark also took on the stair climb challenge and said physical and mental challenges are good training for the volunteer work they do, and also great for team building.

Deane Mark at the completion of the 9/11 Memorial Sky Tower Climb.

“I have no regrets about being a volunteer firefighter,” said Mark.

“The organisation is in a good place and the work we do is important and valued.

“We help people when they need it most. That is the main reward.”

Mark is also happy to remain in the rank and file and has turned down suggestions he could move up the ranks.

“I like to be hands-on,” he said.

Mark does take on leadership based on his experience and steps up when required.

He is the property manager for the station, on brigade committees and is involved in fundraising for various projects.

And as he approached his Gold Star year he was able to experience one of his proudest moments as a firefighter in Te Awamutu when his daughter Addison followed in his footsteps and joined the brigade.

The 18-year-old started coming along when she was a year or two younger, but at the interview when applicants were asked why they wanted to join, she said: “I want to be in uniform when my dad gets his Gold Star”.

She will be there next week, making dad proud.

Proud dad Deane Mark and his volunteer firefighter daughter Addison.

Mark said he is also grateful to his wife Ange and younger daughter Kenzee for their support that allows him to serve his community.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with over 35 years experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.