Ian Campbell, KSM. Photo / Dean Taylor

Ian Campbell, Te Awamutu, The King’s Service Medal for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Taekwon-Do

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer and head of Te Awamutu Taekwon-Do, Ian Campbell, has been awarded the King’s Service Medal for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and taekwon-do in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Campbell said the two organisations are an important part of his life and he feels honoured his commitment and service has been recognised.

He joined both organisations when he was young and says the leadership at each helped mould him into the man he is today.

He started taekwon-do in 1979 under Willie Lim and trained at Te Awamutu Intermediate School Hall, inspired by family who were also training.

Campbell passed his black belt grading at age 15. He and his brothers and nephew still train and all are black belts.

He said it keeps them together.

Campbell began training under Evan Davidson in the 1980s and progressed to become one of just 13 7th Dan masters in New Zealand.

Davidson, who is the highest-ranked exponent in New Zealand, handed the club to Campbell in the late 1990s.

Campbell said Grandmaster Davidson and Grandmaster Paul McPhail, who head up International Taekwon-Do New Zealand, are inspiring and amazing leaders.

He said he tries to follow in their footsteps.

Campbell said taekwon-do is a way of life, a martial art, not a sport, and he still trains four times per week and trains his students because that is how he centres himself and gives back to others.

“I’m passionate about taekwon-do and inspired by my students who go on to achieve their goals,” he said.

Two of his students have competed internationally and multiple students have achieved placings at national competitions.

Campbell joined the Fire Brigade in 1982, and has served for 42 years.

He said the invitation came by word of mouth and he was attracted by the people and the excitement of the work.

“We were a big part of a small town and our role was important and valued,” he said.

Campbell stayed in the ranks for a number of years but was inspired by his leaders, especially CFO Don Hallett, to do the extra work to progress through the ranks.

He became a Senior Firefighter and then at his 15th anniversary a Station Officer.

He managed brigade training and development for 15 years and also enjoyed the competitions, both the training and events.

Campbell said the nature of the work and the physical training kept him engaged, as well as the important role they played serving the wider community.

He progressed to the rank of Senior Station Officer and on the retirement of the previous chief was encouraged to apply for the top job, which he won.

Campbell had intended to stay on as Chief to see the brigade through changing times and its centennial in 2013, chairing the centennial committee and organising events and station enhancements, but he still enjoys the role and thinks he has plenty to offer, so 18 years on he is still here.

Te Awamutu is the busiest volunteer brigade in the Waikato, with more than 400 callouts annually, and more than 40 volunteer members.

Campbell worked to transition the brigade to become more modern and dynamic and formalised volunteer pathways within the brigade, developing a safety-culture-based ethos for officers and practising manaaki.

He led the fundraising of $54,000 for the purchase of hydraulic rescue equipment in 2009 and $41,000 for a new emergency response vehicle in 2016.

In 2014, he led a team to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with St John to assist with medical emergencies with a purpose-built vehicle.

Campbell is the sixth Te Awamutu firefighter to receive an award, and he is honoured to be included with men who have been inspirational leaders to so many people: Bob Quinlan QFSM (Queen’s Fire Service Medal; Jack Dalton QFSM; Don Hallett QFSM; Robbie Morriss QFSM; Murray Gane QSM (Queen’s Service Medal).

His final word goes to his wife Sharlene.

“She keeps me going, keeps me focused, listens when I need a sounding board, gives me confidence and is my main supporter,” he said.

“The KSM is for her, and my children, and the brigade and my students.”

“And my mum will be very proud.”

Dean Taylor is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald and a community journalist with more than 35 years’ experience.