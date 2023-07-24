Noah Hutchinson was driving home to Hamilton from Woodhill when the people in the car next to him brandished handguns. Photo / Mike Scott

Noah Hutchinson was driving home to Hamilton from Woodhill when the people in the car next to him brandished handguns. Photo / Mike Scott

A shaken motorist says he had multiple handguns brandished at him by people in another car while driving on the Waikato Expressway during the weekend.

Noah Hutchinson was driving home to Hamilton from Woodhill in Auckland on State Highway 1 about 3.30pm on Saturday.

“It was just after Hampton Downs, I believe, I was cruising along from the left, just sort of minding my own business,” Hutchinson said.

A silver Holden Commodore pulled up beside him, but he didn’t think anything of it. Then, he told the Herald, he heard the revving of the Holden’s engine, with the driver seemingly trying to get his attention.

“I looked over, the driver and one of the rear passengers both had a handgun pointed at me trying to signal and shout at me to take the next exit which was coming up in about 100 or so meters,” Hutchinson said.

Quickly assessing his options, he saw a group of three or four cars about 100m behind him. Hutchinson said he slammed on his brakes, hoping the other cars would catch up with him.

“In my head I just thought, well, if I do what they asked me to, they will take the motorbike I had on the back of my car and my car as well.

“But if I sort of try and break and get in with the rest of the cars, they’re not gonna start shooting at me on a busy motorway.”

In total, there were three people in the Holden that he could see. Hutchinson said they all looked to be under 21 years old.

The Holden then sped off.

Shaken, Hutchinson called the police.

Noah Hutchinson on the bike he believes the gunmen wanted to steal from him.

Hutchinson said he had heard of other stories this year of people having guns pulled on them or being shot at on the road.

“It was confronting,” Hutchinson said.

