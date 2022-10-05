Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo / File

OPINION:

It's the end of an era.

Lianne Dalziel is set to depart the Christchurch City Council headquarters in Hereford St after nine eventful years at the helm.

She will be missed.

Lianne Dalziel at the memorial to mark 10 years since the February Christchurch earthquake. Photo / George Heard

Thirty-two years of public service is coming to an end. For now.

I am thankful for her duty here in Christchurch.

Dalziel is a civil servant trooper; 23 years in Parliament, the last four terms as the member for Christchurch East.

Lianne Dalziel. Photo / File

Add another nine years dressed in the Christchurch mayoral chains.

It is a proud public service record and career that deserves significant recognition and untold thanks.

I have watched and admired how Dalziel has led the city through what has been a challenging nine years.

She started the first of her three terms after the earthquakes in 2013.

In the second term, there were the mosque terror attacks.

And in the third was the contentious Te Kaha, Christchurch's Multi-Use Arena.

As mayor, and city leader, she has steered her councillors around the council table, signed off significant projects, including the Flockton Basin flood scheme and indoor stadium, and proudly represented our city both here and overseas.

I have always found Dalziel to be easily approachable, available for media comment and opinion, and a wonderful ambassador for Christchurch.

When she started there were some large shoes to fill: Sir Bob Parker's.

He could easily have been seen as a tough act to follow. He had successfully guided the city through the rubble of the earthquakes and the start of the rebuild.

His legacy was saving the Christchurch Town Hall. The iconic theatre complex was on the government chopping block and is now available for all to enjoy. At the time I was not convinced it was the right decision but Parker got it right.

Dalziel has left her own mark on the city - her legacy.

One of the first disasters she faced was the residents in flooded homes in the Flockton basin.

A downpour of only 30 millimetres would instantly fill the streets and flow inside homes, storm after storm. The council spent $49 million and fixed the problem.

Then there were the Port Hill fires - days and nights of smoke and flames claiming homes. Frustrated residents who weren't getting any information - it was a communications lesson, learned and rectified.

Dalziel's presence and purpose following the mosque terror attacks, together with the Prime Minister, brought Christchurch together in the third disaster to hit the city in eight years.

Lianne Dalziel during His Royal Highness the Duke of Cambridge's visit to Christchurch after the mosque attacks. Photo / Supplied

But I think her legacy will be the yet-to-be-completed Multi-Use Arena, the new indoor sports stadium. This is one of the last precincts to be built - contentious, and claiming national headlines. Dalziel, in the twilight of her mayoralty, has seen the Christchurch City Council sign off on the $783m project in July despite the escalating costs. It will be a great asset for the city, just like the Town Hall.

Te Kaha Christchurch Multi-Use Arena, the new indoor stadium. Photo / Christchurch City Council

When Dalziel started the job in November 2013, Christchurch was still struggling to come to terms with the earthquakes, demolitions and an unknown future.

Now, greater Christchurch is the fastest-growing area in the country outside Auckland,

has experienced strong population and business growth and has the most affordable housing in NZ's major urban centres.

Christchurch is a city of the future - a Super City.

Thank you for your service Lianne Dalziel.