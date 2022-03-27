Thieves break into vape store taking $3000 worth of items. Video / CCTV

Video footage has emerged showing eight young people breaking into a Hamilton vape store, smashing cabinets and taking around $3000 worth of items.

Vapeys Vape Store in Hamilton was robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving staff reeling.

Security footage of the incident shows two silver cars parking in front of the vape store.

One person walks up to the storefront and has a look inside. Eight people then walk up to the store and being to kick and smash the glass. Once a large portion of the glass has been smashed the group then run into the store.

The store owner is unsure if he will be able to claim insurance. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said further inquiries are ongoing. Photo / Supplied

CCTV footage from inside the store shows the group running into the store grabbing anything and everything they possibly can.

One person jumps over the counter while others break cabinets and take items before putting them in the car. They then return back to the store and continue to take more items.

Within a minute the group then return to their cars and quickly drive off.

The Hamilton store owner, who did not want to be named, believes around $3000 worth of stock was stolen during the raid.

However, he is unsure if he will be able to claim insurance.

"We have had so many break-ins that even insurance is trying to pull the plug.

CCTV footage from inside the store shows the group running into the store grabbing anything they can. Photo / Supplied

The store owner believes $3000 worth of items was stolen in the early hours of Sunday. Photo / Supplied

"I am not really hopeful that I'll get my insurance this time because they almost pulled out when we had multiple break-ins in Auckland [stores]."

He said the break-in occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While this is the first time this Hamilton store has been robbed, the shop owner, who also owns Vapeys Vape stores in Auckland, said those stores are robbed on a regular basis.

Last year, Vapeys Vape Store on Jellicoe Rd in Panmure was robbed a number of times during Auckland's lockdown.

As robberies become more common, the store owner is worried his stores will be targeted while staff are working.

"These incidents happen more and more. It's only a matter of time until this is happening when my staff are in the store."

He said police are investigating the robbery and until that is completed they cannot make any changes to the store, including fixing the smashed door.

This means staff members are currently taking shifts staying at the store to ensure nothing else is stolen.

"Until this is fixed we will have to sleep in the store."

At 5.30am on Sunday, Police were notified about the robbery. A spokeswoman said police have visited the shop and spoken with the shop owner. Further inquiries are ongoing.

The owner said the only thing he can do is make sure his storefront isn't as easy to break into, by spending money to put steel walls in place.