Some clubs and players have been attending since the start. Each club is encouraged to bring their colours, uniforms and banners to celebrate where they come from.

“We like to partner with a club. We hire the council grounds anyway, but it’s just nice to put some clubs on the map,” Johnston said.

“Even though we organise it and facilitate the whole day, it’s based at their club, so they get a bit of the mana from that. It gives them the opportunity to fundraise too.”

The annual gatherings have grown to be highly sought-after events on the junior rugby calendar.

Junior Community Rugby Festival directors Brendon Hart and Carrie Johnston flank Small Blacks' Rugger the Ruggerbee at Frankton Rugby Sports Club.

Players aged 6-11 get the opportunity to be involved in a festival that provides multiple games for youngsters to play against others inside and outside their region.

“We’ve worked hard on the draw so the likes of Ōhaupō, Te Awamutu Marist, Pirongia or Te Awamutu Sports don’t play each other at the festival if possible. They turn up and face different kids,” Hart said.

The values and spirit of sport are put on a pedestal with little emphasis on the result.

It’s about how the players conduct themselves on the field, enjoyment of play and being part of a community.

“The recipe here is there’s no pressure. There are no winners, everyone knows who wins, but there’s no grand final. They just want to play rugby,” Johnston said.

It’s about providing the community, as well as the players, an opportunity to come together and connect.

“The little kids usually miss out. As they get older there’s Power Farming Cup and those sorts of opportunities, but if you don’t fit into that age or weight bracket you just play your club rugby,” Hart said.

“We want to see it grow so that all kids have an opportunity at a sporting event. We want them to see that sport is not just about winning and losing. Sport encompasses a community that could be lifelong.”

Clubs congregate to learn about inclusivity, respect and community through sport at the Junior Community Rugby Festival.

Open to junior teams from across the wider region, this year’s Waikato tournament will have 32 clubs from the Bombay Hills across to southern Bay of Plenty.

Clubs from Kawerau, Te Kauwhata, Te Kōwhai, Hamilton Old Boys, Fraser Tech, Hamilton Marist, Te Awamutu Sports, Pirongia, United Matamata Sports, Suburbs, Te Rapa, Bombay, Te Awamutu Marist, Ngāruawāhia, Waihī, Hinuera, Whakarewarewa, Ōhaupō, Thames, Patumahoe, Te Kūiti, Ōtorohanga, Whangamatā, Waitete, Raglan, Frankton, Hauraki Plains, Hautapu, Paeroa, Morrinsville and Te Puna will attend the 2024 festival in Hamilton.

Inclusivity

Ensuring that all players, regardless of their skill level, gender, ethnicity or weight grade, feel welcome and have the opportunity to participate.

Respect

Encouraging players, coaches, officials and spectators to show respect towards one another. This includes respecting opponents, teammates, referees, coaches, whānau and facilities where festivals take place.

Community

Valuing community means recognising the strength and benefits that come from active participation, collaboration and mutual support within a community.

It is important to encourage individuals to actively engage with and contribute to the wellbeing and development of the rugby community they are part of.

For more information, email juniorcommunityrugbyfestival@gmail.com or go to Junior Community Rugby Festival on Facebook.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.