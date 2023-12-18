Waikato Rugby president Allen Grainger has been named the Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year at the 2023 ASB Rugby Awards. Photo / Waikato Rugby

Waikato Rugby president and life member Allen Grainger has been named the Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year at the 2023 ASB Rugby Awards.

“Grainge [sic] commits a massive amount of time to grassroots rugby, especially via his beloved Frankton Rugby Sports Club. He never expects anything in return, and just loves seeing people playing code,” Waikato Rugby chief executive Carl Moon previously told the Waikato Herald.

“Grainge is also a massively committed fan and supporter of our representative teams, and every year he and his wife Carolyn travel the country supporting them.”

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson congratulated the 2023 winners and nominees.

“We’ve had another amazing year of rugby with inspiring performances and contributions at all levels of the game,” he said.

“Our sevens teams really led the charge with exceptional performances, while Ardie Savea continues to set a high standard in every team he represents and is a worthy recipient of the Kel Tremain award.

“It’s heartening to hear the stories of some of our game’s unsung heroes and we are really proud to have the introduction of new awards in this area in 2023.”

ASB chief transformation officer Lohit Kalburgi also offered appreciation on behalf of ASB.

“We also celebrate and acknowledge the dedication of all of the players, volunteers, coaches, referees, and management teams who have each made an important contribution to rugby in New Zealand in 2023.”

The Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year award is named after the founding father of rugby in New Zealand.

2023 ASB Rugby Awards winners:

New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year:

Ben O’Keeffe





Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year:

Allen Grainger (Waikato)





Bunnings Warehouse Rugby Club of the Year:

Auckland University Rugby Football Club (Auckland)





Te Hāpai New Zealand Rugby Community Impact Award:

Steven Li (Asian Non-Contact Rugby Programme)





New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year:

Harry Godfrey (Hawke’s Bay)





Ian Kirkpatrick Medal (Heartland Player of the Year):

Siu Kakala (South Canterbury)





Duane Monkley Medal (NPC Player of the Year):

Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau)





Fiao’o Faamausili Medal (FPC Player of the Year):

Krysten Cottrell (Hawke’s Bay)





ASB National Men’s Coach of the Year:

Neil Barnes (Taranaki)





ASB National Women’s Coach of the Year:

Rawinia Everitt (Northland)





ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year:

Cory Sweeney (Black Ferns Sevens)





DHL Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year:

Scott Barrett (Crusaders)





Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year:

Lucy Jenkins (Matatū)





Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year:

Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu, Manawatū)





Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year:

Akuila Rokolisoa





Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year:

Stacey Waaka





Black Ferns Player of the Year:

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u





All Blacks Player of the Year:

Ardie Savea





adidas National Men’s Team of the Year:

South Canterbury





adidas National Women’s Team of the Year:

Auckland Storm





adidas New Zealand Team of the Year:

All Blacks Sevens





Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year:

Ardie Savea





