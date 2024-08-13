Police end a fifteen-hour standoff, tragic end to search for five-year-old boy and fears for New Zealand's construction industry. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Hamilton police have made arrests after a chase allegedly involving a stolen car that needed to be spiked several times.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Matthew Lee said police spotted the Honda vehicle on Ōhaupō Rd on Monday evening.

Police lost sight of the vehicle until about 7.15pm when it drove through the Ōhaupō area again.

“The vehicle was followed around the wider Hamilton City area and was spiked several times, deflating all four tyres,” Lee said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Kahikatea Drive in Hamilton.