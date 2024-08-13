Lee said one person fled on foot while the others were taken into custody.
He said the person was found by a police dog patrol team a short time later and arrested.
A 31-year-old male appeared in court on Tuesday on several driving charges and charges of assault with a weapon and receiving stolen property.
A female aged 20 was arrested on warrants and a 33-year-old male was released without charge.
Lee said while the arrests were positive, attending police understood this type of offending created a sense of frustration.
“This occurs too often, and this incident is a good example of the risk this behaviour puts on the lives of all of us in the community.”
Lee said the incident was a chance to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles.
“If possible, people should park their vehicles off the road or in a garage and with an immobiliser or locking steering wheel device.”
If you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact police via 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.
