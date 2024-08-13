Advertisement
Hamilton police spike car after chase

Waikato Herald
Hamilton police have made arrests after a chase allegedly involving a stolen car that needed to be spiked several times.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Matthew Lee said police spotted the Honda vehicle on Ōhaupō Rd on Monday evening.

Police lost sight of the vehicle until about 7.15pm when it drove through the Ōhaupō area again.

“The vehicle was followed around the wider Hamilton City area and was spiked several times, deflating all four tyres,” Lee said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Kahikatea Drive in Hamilton.

Lee said one person fled on foot while the others were taken into custody.

He said the person was found by a police dog patrol team a short time later and arrested.

A 31-year-old male appeared in court on Tuesday on several driving charges and charges of assault with a weapon and receiving stolen property.

A female aged 20 was arrested on warrants and a 33-year-old male was released without charge.

Lee said while the arrests were positive, attending police understood this type of offending created a sense of frustration.

“This occurs too often, and this incident is a good example of the risk this behaviour puts on the lives of all of us in the community.”

Lee said the incident was a chance to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles.

“If possible, people should park their vehicles off the road or in a garage and with an immobiliser or locking steering wheel device.”

If you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact police via 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

