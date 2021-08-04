Hamilton police impound four vehicles after operation targeting street racing

Operation Shadow: Waikato Police impound six vehicles. Video / NZ Police

By RNZ

Hamilton police this morning impounded four vehicles as part of an operation targeting street racing and anti-social behaviour on the roads.

Police say they executed 10 search warrants at 5am today and the vehicles were impounded for sustained loss of traction offences, or burnouts.

This is the second part of an operation to target illegal street racing around the Waikato district and five vehicles were seized during the first part of the operation.

Police executed 10 search warrants today. Photo / NZ Police

The operation was in response to public complaints of car enthusiasts driving recklessly and dangerously which posed a risk to themselves and others, police said.

The vehicle owners were also ordered to provide evidence of who was driving at the time of the alleged incident.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said in a statement that the operation sent a message to those involved in illegal street racing and to the public.

Vehicles were impounded for sustained loss of traction offences, or burnouts. Photo / NZ Police

"If you're going to use your vehicle to put other members of the public in danger or cause thousands of dollars of damage to the roads - police will step in and take that vehicle away from you," he said.

"The aim is to disrupt and deter those committing these offences, and ensure our roads are safe for every member of the community using them."

This is the second part of an operation to target illegal street racing around the Waikato district. Photo / NZ Police

Penno said police want to assure the public that offenders will be held to account.

Waikato police receive 40-50 complaints from the public each week about dangerous driving - most are on Friday and Saturday evenings and mostly related to people doing burnouts.