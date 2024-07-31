Advertisement
Hamilton Māori Ward byelection 2024: urgent call to raise voter turnout

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Kirikiriroa Maori Ward Councillor Melaina Huaki. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The Hamilton Kirikiriroa Māori Ward byelection has seen a voter turnout of less than 6%.

With a week to go until the polls close, only 878 voting packs have been returned – although 15,022 voters are registered on the Māori roll.

Deputy electoral officer Amy Viggers put out an urgent call for more votes.

“It’s now too late to put your vote in the mail to ensure it will arrive in time to be counted,” Viggers said.

“However, it’s easy to drop your vote in any of the ballot boxes across the city... It doesn’t matter if you haven’t received your voting pack, or if it has been lost or damaged.”

Those who haven’t received a voting pack in the mail are likely not enrolled on the Māori electoral roll or need to update their details.

Those not enrolled can do so up until August 6 and cast a special vote.

Only those enrolled on the Māori electoral roll can vote in this byelection.

There are eight candidates standing for the seat. They are Jarrad Gallagher, Horiana Henderson, Maria Te Aukaha Huata, Riki Manarangi, Danielle Marks, Donna Pokere-Phillips, Marian Ruri and Olly Te Ua.

To vote, rank the candidates in order of preference and return the voting paper.

The byelection was sparked by the resignation of previous Māori Ward councillor Melaina Huaki.

Huaki was elected in the 2022 local election alongside Moko Tauariki as one of Hamilton’s inaugural Kirikiriroa Māori Ward councillors.

In a council statement, Huaki said it had been a privilege to represent the city as one of the first Māori ward councillors, but she needed to prioritise her health.

Voting closes at midday on Wednesday, August 7.

More information is available at hamilton.govt.nz/elections.

Hamilton ballot box locations

  • Fairfield Community House (Te Whare o te Ata), 214 Clarkin Road, Fairfield, Hamilton
  • Glenview Community Centre, 12 Tomin Road, Glenview
  • Good News Community Centre, 78 Breckons Avenue, Nawton
  • Pukete Neighbourhood House, 43 Church Road, Te Rapa Sportsdrome, Pukete
  • Te Kahao Health (Enderley), 60 Tennyson Road, Enderley
  • Te Kahao Health (Hamilton East), 951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East
  • Te Papanui Enderley Community Centre, 66 Tennyson Road, Enderley
  • Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa, 59 Higgins Road, Dinsdale
  • Waimarie Community House, 53 Wellington Street, Hamilton East
  • Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Avenue, Nawton.
  • as well as all Hamilton public libraries, the Council Municipal Building in Garden Place, and the Gallagher and Waterworld Aquatic Centres

