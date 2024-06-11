Former Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward Councillor Melaina Huaki. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Eight candidates are standing in Hamilton City Council’s Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward byelection.

They are Jarrad Gallagher, Horiana Henderson, Maria Te Aukaha Huata, Riki Manarangi, Danielle Marks, Donna Pokere-Phillips, Marian Ruri and Olly Te Ua.

In the 2022 local election, Henderson, Manarangi and Pokere-Phillips unsuccessfully stood for the mayoralty. Te Ua is a current Māngai Māori representative on the council’s Community and Natural Environment Committee.

The number of candidates standing in the by-election is higher than the number of candidates who stood for the ward in 2022 as part of the local election.

Back then, six candidates threw their hats in the ring for the position.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of previous Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward councillor Melaina Huaki.

Huaki announced her resignation last month citing health reasons. She was sworn in as one of two inaugural Kirikiriroa Maaori Wards in 2022, alongside Moko Tauariki.

Nominations for the byelection closed at midday today, June 11.

Voting will open next week, on Tuesday, July 16 and close on August 7.

Voting packs will arrive in the mail between July 16 and July 24. It’s a postal vote, and only those registered on the Māori electoral roll will be allowed to vote and receive their voting papers in the mail.

It is a Single Transferable Vote (STV) election, so people are asked to rank the candidate rather than tick the box next to their preferred candidate.

After voting, return the voting paper in a ballot box or post box. For more information visit hamilton.govt.nz/candidates.

The council said it understood the changes signalled to Māori ward legislation by the coalition Government would have no bearing on the byelection.

The Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward byelection is the council’s second byelection in less than three months.

In February, a byelection was held to fill the seat left by former Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton who was elected a member of Parliament in the October general election.

Tim Macindoe was sworn in as the new councillor on February 20.