Hamilton City Council mayoral candidate Riki Manarangi. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery Photography

Waikato Herald invited Hamilton's mayoral candidates to answer questions we prepared on some key issues for local body voters.

Name: Riki Manarangi

Age (optional): 36

I live in: Claudelands, Hamilton

What skills and experiences would you bring to the role of Mayor?

I'm still fresh, in my 30s, with the ability to walk in multiple spaces as a proud Māori (Te Arawa/Tainui Waka), Pasifika (Cook Islands), Pākehā (Cork, Ireland) and Chinese person. I was in charge of the Policies and Bylaws for Hamilton City Council for four years, working right across all areas of council internally and spending a lot of the time in the council's chambers with the mayor and elected members. I have resided in Hamilton on the East side of the city for 20 years, and still live here, so know first-hand the challenges and opportunities. I am a graduate of our awesome local uni, The University of Waikato, completing a Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Management Studies (Strategic Management), Master of Laws, Master of Management Studies (Strategic Management). I am an enrolled Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court. My governance involvement in the community over the years has included: President - Lugton Park Squash Club, Vice President - Lugton Park Combined Sports, Founding President - Eastlink Cricket Club Hamilton, Board Member - University of Waikato Combined Sports, Trustee - Single Parent Services Waikato Committee Member - New Zealand Shareholders Association (Waikato), Deputy Chair - Waikato Chamber of Commerce, Chair - Birthright New Zealand, Secretary - West Hamilton Cricket Club. I am or have been a member of Institute of Directors Waikato Branch, Waikato Property Investors Association, and Impact Hub Waikato.

What approach should Hamilton take on the Three Waters Reform?

Push back. Say no to Three Waters as proposed by Central Government and discuss with our local community an approach to balancing needs around water infrastructure to future-proof for growth while ensuring we retain these assets, built up over several generations of local ratepayers.

Would you like to see Hamilton become a Super City, absorbing surrounding districts into one unified local body? Why?

No. Hamilton is surrounded by rural communities which have very differing needs to that of a city. Instead, I would like to see our relationship strengthened with our neighbour districts to make sure we can future-proof as our city continues to grow rapidly.

What else – if anything – should Hamilton do to encourage more use of public transport, walking, and cycling?

Support more housing closer to the CBD. Both major parties, National and Labour, have pushed councils, including ours, to grow up. I believe we need to support this and stop trying to put the handbrake on this direction from central government. Our older suburbs are the closest to our CBD, so being more supportive of more housing not only makes better use of land where four families can live on a section, whereas previously only one could, it means we don't need massive transport networks to cater for new outer suburbs - people will get out of cars and start walking or biking to work and entertainment in the central city.

Does Hamilton need community boards with delegated authority and budgets? Why?

No, not for a population of under 200,000 people. In fact, I believe we should reduce the total number of elected members to less than 10, as the current number 15 (14 councilliors and 1 mayor) is far too many.

What new projects you would like to see the new council support?

Projects with which we can rely on others such as the private sector, NGOs/not-for-profits, iwi and philanthropic organisations, to pitch in on to remove the sole financial burden from you, our ratepayers.

Why should people vote for you to become Mayor?

Because I'm no-nonsense, I've worked inside the machine in a space which had oversight of the whole city, and want to put my background, skills and local relationships (as above) to make our city the best city in New Zealand.