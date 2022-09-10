The candidates were responding to a survey from Wintec-Te Pukenga journalism students who canvassed their views on two targeted questions. Photo / 123rf

With an average age of 32, Kirikiriroa-Hamilton has one of the youngest populations in Aoteoroa-New Zealand, so what do council hopefuls think the big issues are for youth, and what they would do about them?

A majority of the candidates for the upcoming local body elections seem to agree that the cost of living, and a voice for rangatahi (young people) are key issues for young people in the city.

Kirikiriroa-Hamilton has one of the youngest populations in Aoteoroa-New Zealand, making this a key demographic for future decision-makers.

The candidates were responding to a survey from Wintec-Te Pukenga journalism students who canvassed their views on two targeted questions

1. What is the biggest issue facing youth in Hamilton?

2. What would you do to make Hamilton a place where young people want to live?

Responses were received from 65 per cent of the candidates vying for a place on Hamilton City Council across East, West and Māori Wards, and Mayor.

The issue of housing inequality was a top theme with East Ward candidates Anna Casey-Cox, Jenny Nand, Jacqui Stokes, and Peter Humphreys all citing a lack of affordable housing options as one of the biggest issues facing Kirikiriroa-Hamilton youth.

Humphreys said: "The opportunity to live an independent life has been limited and youth are becoming more dependent on whanau and family."

A majority of the candidates seem to agree that the cost of living, and a voice for rangatahi are key issues for young people in the city. Photo / Hamilton City Council

West Ward candidates Melissa Smith, Ewan Wilson, Louise Hutt, Sarah Thomson and Mathew Small also voiced housing and the cost-of-living crisis as one of the top issues facing Kirikiriroa-Hamilton youth.

Mayor Paula Southgate identified that young people have had "a really hard time lately with a rapidly increasing cost of living" including finding affordable housing while Mayoral and Māori Ward candidate Donna Pokere-Phillips said "warm affordable homes are essential if our rangatahi are to feel secure in our communities."

West Ward candidate Louise Hutt said it's not just housing but also job security, and if "you can afford to see a doctor or a dentist when you need to."

Another issue identified by potential councillors is a lack of opportunity and engagement. West Ward candidate Melissa Smith said "It often feels like the ladder is being pulled up ahead of us, and we no longer have the same opportunities as our parents' generation."

In regards to making the city a place youth want to live, candidates had a range of proposals. These included improving arts and recreation facilities, as well as collaboration and education around government and decision-making.

Matthew Small said council should continue to work in partnership with the private sector to bring more big events to the city, like the Hamilton Seven's while Anna Casey-Cox said she would prioritise investment in youth through community facilities, arts, recreation and events.

Candidate Jose Gonzalez is in favour of rangatahi having more decision-making power, advocating for governance pathways for youth leaders. Jenny Rand suggested that working closely with youth organisations would be a way to ensure youth voices are heard and feedback taken when developing any council policies.

Ryan Hamilton thinks defining career pathways and building the credibility of the region will make the city "an aspirational place to call home" while Maxine Van Oosten highlighted the many "beautiful green spaces in our city".

All candidates for East Ward, West Ward, the Māori Ward, and Mayor were contacted via listed details on the council election website or through social media searches. In a few cases, the candidates' contact details were not complete enough to ensure efforts to contact them were successful.

A full list of the candidates survey responses can be found below.

A full list of candidates is available here https://www.yourcityelections.co.nz/candidates/

Here is what candidates had to say, in their own words.

With an average age of 32, Kirikiriroa-Hamilton has one of the youngest populations in Aoteoroa. Photo / Supplied

East Ward

● Horiana Henderson

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Wellbeing is a huge issue for us all but especially for youth. I have two youths in my household (14 and18) and ultimately both value being heard, respected and having the freedom to express and be themselves. They really value their friends and having some influence and control over their own lives and spaces and I hope that as a city and on council we could make decisions that prioritise these wellbeing needs for youth.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

The best people to decide what youth need are youth so listening to and collaborating with them for them is key. Hamilton and Waikato have passionate and dedicated community leaders who actively and authentically engage with youth and I would want to see them resourced and supported in their efforts. We've invested a lot in recreational spaces for young children but need more for youth like skate parks and outdoor courts.

● Anna Casey-Cox

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

I believe that structural inequity is the biggest issue facing youth today in Kirikiriroa. This includes inequitable access to housing, income, opportunities and political power. A lack of power can mean that the issues young people care about, like demands for greater climate action, aren't necessarily acted upon with urgency by decision-makers. Structural inequities also exist within the youth community, with poverty and racism limiting opportunities for many. This has major ramifications for our community.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I will continue to advocate alongside the community for all young people to have access to warm, dry, quality housing, liveable wages (eg. the Living Wage), free and accessible public transport, and equitable access to opportunity. I will work to enable greater opportunities for youth to lead their own projects, initiatives, and to develop further arts and recreation choices. I will prioritise investment in our City's youth, through communities facilities, arts and recreational opportunities, and events.

● Raymond Mudford, Russelle Knapp, Andrew Bydder (Team Integrity submitted a group response)

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

The lack of opportunity to engage with the council on issues facing the community and youth. Team Integrity candidates wish to have regular dialogue with youth so that their aspirations can be promoted in the decision-making process.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Team Integrity candidates want active engagement with youth, through the implementation of community boards, creating the opportunity for inter-generational learning and the development of future leaders in New Zealand.

● Ross Mcleod

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Uncertainty and anxiety around the future. I know that's a broad answer but climate change, technological advances, push-back against social progress and less stable employment options all bundle together into this issue. Even harder, these changes are accelerating, making it tough to plan for. It's important that we provide young people with the support, infrastructure, skills and knowledge to be able to navigate these changes.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I want to build a hopeful Hamilton. That means a Hamilton where people have places to meet and spend time, to share experiences and create connections, and the ability to travel to places safely and easily. Where there are career paths and possibilities to keep talent here. Where diverse cultural identities are included in the community. Where everyone is valued. Where environmental care means preserving natural resources for future generations.

● Jenny Nand

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa Hamilton?

There are multiple issues that are currently facing our rangatahi in Kirikiriroa Hamilton. They are namely:

lack of affordable and accessible rental and home ownership options

lack of access to culturally responsive mental health services

inability to have access to influencing key decisions impacting rangatahi



What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Ensure that council policies are youth-centric and youth informed. Greater access and inclusive of youth voices at the council decision-making table – it is important to work closely with youth organisations and youth leaders to ensure their voices are heard and feedback taken when developing any council policies.

● Peter Humphreys

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Housing affordability is a major issue for the older youth in Hamilton. This is not just around the now unrealistic ability to purchase houses but also the rental opportunities. The opportunity to live an independent life has been limited and youth are becoming more dependent on whanau and family. Lack of and insecure housing can impact mental health and sometimes also lead to other social challenges.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live in?

We have built destination playgrounds for our youngsters but very little has been done for our youth. So, I would be keen to discuss with youth representatives and the older school-age children about what would make Hamilton a city that they would want to live in. Youth need events and activities for entertainment and stimulation so their view of what is required is crucial. There should be nothing about youth without youth.

● Jack Gielen

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

The biggest issue facing youth is a lack of meaning and purpose in a post-pandemic world and this is made worse by the democratic electoral process failing to lower the voting age to 16 years of age and failing to teach civics in schools making voting compulsory. Youth need to be responsible citizens participating in all aspects of what it means to be a mature adult with rights and responsibilities in a modern world.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live in?

I would teach values-based education identifying with the giftings and potential of youth, what they really excel at. This would really motivate them to do well in life staying out of trouble. Telling youth what to do, commanding them doesn't work anymore as they need good role models and examples showing them the way. We need to listen and respond to them, getting a real good understanding of who they are.

● Maxine Van Oosten

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

There is so much pressure on young people, the need to be successful in school, relationships, friendships and home life. That can take a toll on their confidence and affect their mental health. I think this is a huge problem.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I value the beautiful green spaces in our city, the playgrounds, parks, sports grounds, pools, gullies and of course, our river and river paths. Nothing blows away the blues better than a walk outside, a run in the park or participating in a vigorous team sport. I will ensure the council funds the maintenance of our current facilities and establishes new ones where there are gaps.

● Ryan Hamilton

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

I think one of the biggest issues is ensuring our city and region continue to develop as a credible business and employment sector. As young people come to the later years in high school and start to look ahead there need to be clearer pathways for both entrepreneurship, business ownership, corporate employment pathways and the massive opportunity in the trades and services sector. There are some fantastic initiatives in this space like Smart Waikato which are leading the way.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Following on from the above, if we can better define career pathways and build on our regional, national and international credibility I think we can really deliver an aspirational place to call home. We offer some incredible live, work and play opportunities. Cultivate IT and our renewed tech sector push are going to be exponential growth opportunities and we can do that here. We also have fantastic tertiary providers and employers across agritech, manufacturing, logistics and health.

● Mark Donovan

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Increased competition for employment from skilled overseas immigrants, while this helps grow our city it is also important to nurture our own young people and give them the best opportunity to be the best version of themselves.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I would make the city easy to move around with lots of things to do along with employment opportunities.

● Amy-Leigh Hona

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

There are so many issues that we face, depending on our values, determines what issues look like for us. Instead of focusing on issues and what that means, let's focus on what is needed. Safety and belonging. In whatever context our issues stem back to this need and it also helps to determine how and what we give back.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Rangatahi will always be the future. Let's bring this future's thoughts and ideals into the makeup of the council. Like any organisation, the vision, mission and values are what keep the work we're doing accountable to the future we're doing (together), listen first, action second, and then encourage rangatahi in decision-making spaces, creating the place they want to live and belong.

● Jacqui Stokes

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

I think the biggest issue facing young people in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton today is housing. It can be very expensive to rent and there is a lack of suitable housing for everyone. Young people want to be able to work towards a future of having a good job, a family or significant other person and somewhere that is warm and safe to live.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

We need to make sure there is a range of housing options for young people in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton. In the future, this will include more quality apartments and townhouses in and close to the central city area. We must also ensure that there is sufficient social housing for those in need as well as providing support for people to move on from emergency and social housing.

West Ward

● Sanjay Joshi

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

New Zealand provides everyone basic needs. Youth needs more. They want to be achievers. They want to get involved in 'cool' things. Things that give them social recognition. I feel our challenge is making things 'cool', which they are proud to do and upload on Tiktok or get publicity on TV. Those 'cool' things need to be good for society and take the youth away from crime and drugs.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

We need to spot what they are good at and give enough opportunities for display of their talent. Such ideas need a brainstorm and 'nitty gritty' sorted before they are implemented. Ideas are most welcome from the wider youth.

● Jose Gonzalez

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

The low voter turnout of youth in the last election is the biggest issue! Statistics like only 56 per cent of 18–24 year-olds are enrolled, means that the council must improve communications so youth understand the council's role and how it impacts their lives. The council must establish governance pathways for youth as a young city needs young leaders. Youth will deal with growth, climate change and transport inequity, so they need to be part of our city's leadership.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I would seize an important opportunity, which is the reduction of transport emissions through a cutting-edge public transport (PT) network! This will enable Hamilton to provide our youth a better quality of life. I would do this by:

Establishing a mass transit system, with frequent/faster services.

Lobbying central government so 50 per cent off fares is maintained and to increase the speed of train services (I.e. Te Huia).

Supporting construction of infrastructure to improve our PT services.

● Dan Steer

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Being heard. Whether it be the need for our city to urgently address climate change, racism, inequality or mental health and wellbeing issues, it seems that some in the community choose to block their ears when the youth speak and demand action. Our young people need to be given the opportunity to share their opinions and challenges.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I think Hamilton is already a place young people want to live. However, we need to address youth crime. In particular, the recent ram raids and smash n grabs happening across our city. There must be a reason why this is happening and I don't think the answer is locking everyone up. We need to find a community solution where our youth are engaged, active in their community and proud to live here.

● Melissa Smith

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting young people, particularly students, especially hard – housing, food, and transport are becoming more expensive while wages remain stagnant. It often feels like the ladder is being pulled up ahead of us, and we no longer have the same opportunities as our parents' generation. This must turn around if we want young people to engage in the political system.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

As a young person, I am running because I want the political system to work for us. I will take steps to reduce the cost of transport and housing so that Kirikiriroa Hamilton is a great place to work, study, and enjoy life. Additionally, the council must prove its value to young people by proactively involving us in these discussions so that we feel empowered to participate.

● Louise Hutt

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Inequality. It's more than just having enough to pay your rent, but whether you have housing security, job security can afford to see a doctor or a dentist when you need to. Nearly 50 per cent of Hamilton earns $30,000/year or less (minimum wage is about $40,000/year) – so a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet, and the median age in Hamilton is 32 years, so that's a lot of young people too.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Support higher density living so there are more warm, dry homes, give people better transport options, invest in the arts and events so we have more awesome things to go to, and tackle climate change head-on so we can be confident about our future and a future where Hamilton is thriving.

● Ewan Wilson

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

In my opinion it's well-paying employment opportunities in tandem with quality affordable housing and good public transport options.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I would continue to work hard to attract quality companies to the city that would underpin the job create opportunities and improve the regulatory environment that encourages and enables quality affordable housing. In addition, continue to support the arts and cultural sector to ensure we have a thriving and exciting city to live, work and playing.

● Sarah Thomson

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Housing affordability is a key issue. Housing costs have gone up dramatically compared to incomes. This is putting pressure on budgets, impacting on housing security and, in many cases, making it nearly impossible to save up for a deposit (at least without help from family). There are also still too many people stuck living in substandard, cold and mouldy homes.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I would continue to push for better housing and transport options. The council can change planning rules and invest in infrastructure that enables more housing, partner with others on affordable housing projects and require developers to make direct contributions to affordable housing. We can also ensure everyone has low-cost and enjoyable choices for getting around the city, while also responding to climate change, by investing in safe and convenient walking, cycling and public transport options.

● Rudi Du Plooy (statement submitted as part of Team Integrity group)

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

There is a serious disconnect between the council and the general public. This is a complex matter and will require a serious commitment from council to repair an aura of mistrust that has come about. All too often comments can be heard claiming that the council doesn't care about our opinions and will just forge ahead and do what they want irrespectively. Team Integrity candidates wish to have regular dialogue with youth so that their aspirations can be promoted in the decision-making process.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Team Integrity candidates want active engagement with Youth, through the implementation of community Boards, creating the opportunity for the development of future leaders in New Zealand. The more involved our youth become in the day-to-day affairs of local Government the stronger we will grow our community.

● Michael West



What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Youth have, and always will face challenges in their lives regardless of where they live. Family pressure, peer pressure, educational challenges, work challenges, motivation and clear direction to name a few. They shouldn't have to contend with multiple layers of government imposing even more pressure on them through bad decisions which they will bear the cost of as they grow into adulthood.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I believe it already is for most. Hamilton has a thriving economy providing good work prospects, educational institutions for advanced learning and opportunities for positive social engagement through sports, recreation, entertainment, hospitality and arts. It is bad practice for city councillors to commit the youth of today to paying off the cost of the decisions they make trying to be everything to everyone. My aim would be to encourage well-reasoned decisions with good long-term outcomes.



● Matthew Small



What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

The cost of living crisis is the biggest issue at the moment. Food and housing costs are extremely high and residents on low incomes are struggling the most.

It's important for the council to focus on important infrastructure and not nice to haves.



What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Making sure the council focuses on important infrastructure to keep rate increases low and affordable. The council needs to continue to work in partnership with the private sector to bring more big events to the city. Including the World Rugby 7's.

● Roger Stratford

I don't want youth voting for me. Youth need to support their peers. These elections are not about youth, aged or any particular community. The council representation is a compact between unborn, young, aged and the deceased, to say something about what Kirikiriroa Hamilton represents.

● Shanti Ralm

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

The biggest issue youth are facing is the issue of finding work after high school. Young people should be given more exposure and education about work opportunities after school. One way to do this is by offering work experience in their high school years.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

I would involve the youth more in our communities, by opening up spaces to lead and where they can make an input. Empowering our youth to be the leaders of tomorrow is a great way of shaping Hamilton into a place young people want to live.

Māori Ward

● Donna Pokere-Phillips

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

These are great questions, important for me because I am a mother and a grandmother, I have both children and grandchildren in this demographic. From that perspective what I think might be good for this generation may not be their position so I will put in a disclaimer for being an older generation adding my perspective on the questions you have asked. I believe access to mental and health facilities who are focused on our rangatahi is important. We need a hub or a one-stop shop which caters for all the needs of our rangatahi mental health and health wellbeing. I also believe that warm affordable homes are essential if our rangatahi are to feel secure in our communities.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Creating more opportunities for young people to engage with their own age group is essential for them to socialise. More outdoor events such as food festivals, concerts and kapa haka and sporting events will be essential. We have a housing crisis, over a 1000 families do not have a place to call home. The current leadership have stated our civic building is not fit for purpose and wants to sell it. I will utilise this asset and house some of these families.

Mayor

● Paula Southgate

What do you think is the biggest issue facing youth in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton?

Affordability. Our young people have had a really hard time lately with a rapidly increasing cost of living. Young people tend to have lower incomes so when they see transport costs, food costs, and even housing costs going up quickly that can be really disheartening. It adds stress to the already big challenge of finding affordable housing. The average weekly rent is over $450 and there is a low supply of affordable rentals. This is particularly hard on youth who cannot live at home, or who are students (with the student loan being part of the burden.

What would you do to make Hamilton a place young people want to live?

Not everything is within the realm of local government, but we can play our part in ensuring Hamilton is a vibrant city with great, well-paid, and rewarding job opportunities for young people. We also need to ensure that there are good transport options with fair pricing to get them across town, affordable and healthy housing options whether that be for home ownership or renting, and exciting things to do around town that don't cost an arm and a leg.