There are numerous events around the region for voters to meet their local candidates. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Don't know who to vote for? There are numerous events throughout the region aimed to help you get to know your local candidates better.

Below is a list that includes Meet the Candidates events throughout the region.

Hamilton

● September 13, Meet our Māori Champions at Wintec Te Pūkenga City Campus.

Taurikura NZ and Tainui Live invite you to meet the Māori Ward candidates standing for Hamilton City Council, Waikato Regional Council, and Waikato District Council.

● September 19, Meet the women standing for local elections at YWCA.

Meet the women standing for Hamilton City Council and the Waikato Regional Council's Hamilton constituency.

● September 26, Meet all Hamilton candidates at Nivara Lounge.

Meet the candidates standing for the mayoralty, Hamilton East and West Wards, and the Kirikiriroa Māori Ward. Hear their aspirations for how they would ensure Hamilton is safe and welcoming for its LGBTQIA+ community.

● October 4, Election Connection Roadshow at The Meteor Theatre.

Creative Waikato is inviting councillors, candidates and the community to a 15-minute presentation exploring the connection between local government and the creative community.

For more details and events visit the council's website.

Waipā

● September 7, Meet the Candidates Forum at the Cambridge Community Centre.

● September 14, Meet the Candidates Event at Waipa Workingmen's Club in Te Awamutu.

● September 20, Election Connection Road Show at Te Awamutu Little Theatre.

For more details visit the council's website.

Waikato District

● September 6 and 18, Meet the Candidates - Raglan, at Raglan Town Hall.

Meet the WDC mayoral candidates and the Raglan Ward Councillor candidates.

● September 10, Meet the Candidates - Matangi, at Matangi Hall.

The Matangi Community and Matangi Hall Committees invite you to meet the mayoral candidates, Tamahere Woodlands Ward candidates, and Tai Raro Takiwaa Māori Ward Councillor candidates.

● September 13, Meet the Candidates - Tuakau, at Tuakau Hall.

● September 14, Meet the Candidates - Te Kauwhata at St Margarets Church Hall.

Meet the candidates standing for the mayoralty, Waerenga-Whitikahu (Waikato District Council), Māori wards and Waikato Regional Council.

● September 19, Meet the Candidates - Te Kowhai, at Te Kowhai Memorial Hall.

Candidates standing for the mayoralty, general ward and Māori ward, as well as Regional council, are invited.

● September 20, Meet the Candidates - Tamahere, at Tamahere Hall.

For more information visit the council's website.

Matamata-Piako

● September 12, Meet the Matamata-Piako candidates at the RSA Te Aroha.

● September 20, at Longlands Village Matamata (residents only).

● September 21, at the Morrinsville RSA.

More information can be found on the council's website.

South Waikato

● September 7, at the Timber Museum.

Meet the mayoral candidates and Putaruru Ward candidates.

● September 8, at SWIPIC offices in Tokoroa and at Elim Church.

South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services Trust invites you to meet the mayoral candidates and Tokoroa Ward candidates.

● September 15, Meet all South Waikato candidates at The Plaza, Putaruru.

● September 21, at the Senior Citizen Hall in Tokoroa.

Meet the mayoral candidates and Tokoroa Ward candidates.

For more information visit the council's website.

Thames-Coromandel

● September 10, at 10am in the Coromandel Citizens Hall and at 2pm in the Colville Hall.

● September 11, at 10.30am in the Pāuanui Sports & Recreation Club and at 2pm in the Tairua Hall.

● September 17, at the Whangamatā Memorial Hall.

● September 18, at the Civic Centre Conference room.

● September 25, in the Whitianga Town Hall.

For more details visit the council's website.

Ruapehu

● September 12, at the Taumarunui RSA.

Mayoral candidates, Ruapehu District Council candidates, Ruapehu Constituency of Horizons Regional Council and for the Ōwhango-National Park Community Board, and Taumarunui-Ōhura Community Boards have been invited.

● September 19, at Theatre Royal in Raetihi.

Mayoral candidates, Ruapehu District Council candidates, Ruapehu Constituency of Horizons Regional Council and for the Ōwhango-National Park Community Board, and Taumarunui-Ōhura Community Boards have been invited.

● October 3, Election Connection Roadshow in Taumarunui.

For more information visit the council's website.

Waitomo

● September 29, Election Connection Roadshow at Waitomo Caves Museum.

For more details visit the council's website.

