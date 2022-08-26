Two Waikato District community boards and one ward councillor have been elected unopposed. Photo / Supplied

Two Waikato District community boards and one ward councillor have been elected unopposed. Photo / Supplied

Waikato District Council is three candidates short for the six spaces on the Tuakau Community Board which puts a by-election on the agenda for early 2023.

The candidates of the Western Districts General ward, the Taupiri Community Board and the North and South subdivisions for the inaugural Rural-Port Waikato Community Board have all been elected unopposed.

In total, 67 candidates put their hands up to represent the district for the next three years.

The three candidates putting their names forward for the six-member Tuakau Community Board are David Henderson, Grace Tema and current board member Vern Reeve.

The Western Districts General ward councillor elected unopposed is current councillor Carolyn Eyre.

For the North Subdivision of the inaugural Rural-Port Waikato Community Board Leah Fry and Rosemarie Costar have been elected unopposed and for the South Subdivision Bruce Cameron and Felicity Coker-Grey have been elected unopposed.

The members of the Taupiri Community Board elected unopposed are current board members Dorothy Lovell, Howard Lovell, Jo Morley and Sharnay Ormsby Cocup-Hughes.

Korikori Hawkins, Ra Puriri, current deputy mayor Aksel Bech and current Awaroa ki Tuakau ward councillor Jacqui Church are the four candidates running for the mayoralty. Current Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson announced earlier this year that he won't be standing again.

For the one vacancy for the Awaroa-Maramarua General ward, Peter Thomson, Greg Cowie, Albert Alferink and current councillor Stephanie Henderson put their names forward.

The Huntly General ward (one vacancy) drew in nominations from David Whyte, Jasdeepak Sandhu and current councillors Shelley Lynch and Frank McInally.

For the two vacancies in the Newcastle-Ngāruawāhia General ward, current councillors Janet Gibb and Eugene Patterson and current Hamilton City Council Māngai Māori member James Whetū threw their hats in the ring.

Crystal Beavis, Mike Keir, Luke Furborough and current councillor Chris Woolerton are nominated for the Tamahere-Woodlands General ward (two vacancies).

For the first time this year, the council joins others around the country in introducing Māori wards. Waikato District Council will have two Māori wards with one seat each.

Kawekura Nikora and Tutata Matatahi-Poutapu have put their names forward for the Tai Raro Takiwaa Māori ward with one seat.

For the Tai Runga Takiwaa Māori ward with one seat Korikori Hawkins, Tilly Turner and current Taupiri Community Board member Sharnay Ormsby Cocup-Hughes threw their hats in the ring.

The candidates throwing their hats in the ring for the two vacancies at the Tuakau-Pōkeno General ward are Kandi Ngataki, Doris Tapine, current councillor Jacqui Church and current Tuakau Community Board member Vern Reeve.

Marlene Raumati and Tremayne Thompson are the nominees for the Waerenga-Whitikahu General ward (one vacancy).

Current councillor Lisa Thomson and Ra Puriri have put their names forward for the Whāingaroa General ward with one seat.

Current councillors Rob McGuire (Eureka ward councillor), Jan Sedgwick (Whangamarino ward councillor) and Noel Smith (Newcastle ward councillor) are not standing again.

For the six vacancies at the Raglan Community Board are standing Selena Coombes, Jason Marinovich, Michelle Levy, Ross Wallis and current board members Tony Oosten, Dennis Amoore, Kiri Binnersley, Chris Rayner and Satnam Bains.

For the six seats at the Ngāruawāhia Community Board Jamie Toko, Keryn Hooker and current board members Greg Wiechern, Jack Ayers, Kiri Morgan, Dianne Firth and Venessa Rice put their names forward.

The six-seat Huntly Community Board drew in nominations from Jasdeepak Sandhu

Sheryl Matenga, Tracy Marunui, Pare Hetet, Koroki Tewherowhero Waiki, Ravinder Singh and current board members Greg McCutchan, Kim Bredenbeck, David Whyte and Eden Wawatai as well as current councillor Frank McInally.