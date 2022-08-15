Waipā will elect a Mayor, two Community Boards, 11 councillors and for the very first time a Māori ward councillor. Photo / Supplied

Current Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest is not only up against councillor Susan O'Regan, but also Chris Woodhams and Bernard Westerbaan in the mayoral race.

While the new mayor is yet to be decided by the voters in October, the Kakepuku seat on the Te Awamutu–Kihikihi Community Board is already filled, as current member Kane Titchener was the only candidate. It is the district's only uncontested seat in this election.

People in Waipā will cast their ballots from September 16 to October 8 to elect a mayor, two Community Boards, 11 councillors and for the first time, a Waipā Māori ward councillor.

Mayoral candidate Westerbaan is also running for one of three councillor positions in the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Ward alongside James Parlane and Bernie Fynn and current councillors Marcus Gower, Lou Brown and Andrew Brown.

Westerbaan is also nominated for one of four Te Awamutu-Kihikihi community board positions together with Parlane, John Wood, Georgina Christie, Sally Whitaker, Norris Hall and current board members Jill Taylor and Ange Holt.

Current board member Richard Hurrell is not standing again.

The district's largest ward, Cambridge, has seen six candidates raise their hands for four councillor vacancies. They are Don Sanders, Delwyn Smith, current deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk, and current councillors Roger Gordon, Mike Pettit and Philip Coles.

In the Pirongia-Kakepuku Ward, Corilin Steel and current councillors Clare St Pierre and Bruce Thomas will vie for two councillor positions.

Les Bennett and current Cambridge Community Board member Mike Montgomerie go head-to-head for the lone and currently vacant Maungatautari seat around the council table after Elwyn Andree-Wiltens resigned in April.

Bennett is also listed as a Maungatautari Community Board nomination for the single vacancy together with Ruth Nicolls and Andrew Myers.

For the four vacancies on the Cambridge Community Board, current members Alana McKay, Sue Milner, Jo Davies-Colley and Elise Badger put their names forward again alongside Selina Oliver, Krystie Brickland, David Slone, Micah Webb, Cherie Weinberg and Delwyn Smith.

Current Cambridge Community board member and funeral director at Grinter's funeral home in Cambridge Jim Goddin won't be standing again.

In the running for the inaugural Māori ward councillor seat are Bill Harris, Gaylene Roberts and Takena Stirling.

Current councillors Grahame Webber (Cambridge) and Hazel Barnes (Te Awamutu) won't be standing again.

Waipā Governance Manager Jo Gread wished all the candidates the best during their campaigns and appealed to them to adhere to the electioneering rules.

"Being nominated as a candidate for the upcoming elections places you in the running to be in the privileged position of deciding the future direction of the district.

"I urge all candidates to make the most of this opportunity."