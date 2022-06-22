Waipā District councillor Susan O'Regan will be standing for mayor in the upcoming local elections. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District councillor Susan O'Regan will be standing for the mayoralty in the upcoming local election alongside current mayor Jim Mylchreest, who announced he will be running for mayor again.

In announcing her candidacy this week, Susan O'Regan, second-term councillor and daughter of former National MP Katherine O'Regan, says it was time for a change in council leadership.

"We need renewed enthusiasm and focus. I am ready ... I have the energy, the experience and the desire to do well for our district.

"I will be a flexible thinking mayor who can empathise with the needs and aspirations of people of all ages and from all walks of life."

She currently chairs the council's Strategic Planning and Policy Committee and was involved in a number of council matters including the adoption of the Kihikihi Urban development plan, the Street Name Change Policy and waste minimisation work.

O'Regan comes from a farming family in Rukuhia. She says her main areas of focus are economy, housing development, environment, community safety and transport.

"We need to work on creating greater opportunities to bring businesses into the district which will bring more employment opportunities. We should take pride in our strong primary agriculture [and] we must encourage domestic visitors to boost local spend."

Another area she wants to improve was the council's communication with the community.

O'Regan established her own barrister's chambers in Te Awamutu before focusing on parenting and farming in 2010.

Together with her husband John Hayward, she is operating a dairy farm at Puahue.

"John and I have five children between us so my time management, sense of humour and multi-tasking skills are well developed and tested."